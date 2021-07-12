Australian cricketer Peter Handscomb tests positive for Covid-19: report | Cricket





The 30-year-old, who captains Middlesex this season, was unable to play their Championship Group Two match on Sunday after being forced into isolation following a positive test result. PTI | , Melbourne UPDATED JULY 12, 2021 12:00 PM IST

Out of favor Australian batsman Peter Handscomb was forced to miss his county game against Leicestershire in England after testing positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old, who captains Middlesex this season, was unable to play their Championship Group Two match on Sunday after being forced into isolation following a positive test result. “Irish Tim Murtagh stepped in to fill in Handscomb as skipper as Middlesex ended day one of the clashes with Leicestershire at 3-280,” a report in The West Australian said. Handscomb is going through poor form as he failed to exceed the 50 run in 13 innings for Middlesex. He has fallen off the radar of the national selectors and last played a Test against India in Sydney in January 2019. His last T20I was also against India in Bengaluru in February 2019. His last international match was an ODI against England in Birmingham in July 2019. This story was published from a news agency feed with no text changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/australia-cricketer-peter-handscomb-positive-for-covid-19-report-101626070294680-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos