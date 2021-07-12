Sports
Racer Football Ranked No. 22 in HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top-25 | State of Murray
MURRAY Murray State Football’s 97th season kicks off on September 2 when the Mississippi Valley Racers host at Roy Stewart Stadium
The momentum of the spring football season is gaining momentum as the Murray State Racers reached July 22nd in the country in the 2021 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top-25.
The Racers, who finished number 13 in the overall standings in the spring for their first year to crack the top-25 since 2011, will open the 2021 season at Roy Stewart Stadium (September 2) against Mississippi Valley State as the program makes its entrance. . 97th season.
The Racers finished the spring season (postponed from the fall of 2020) with a 5-2 point and advanced to the final game where they fell to Jacksonville State for the Ohio Valley Conference Championship. With a runner-up finish, the Racers and head coach Dean Hood marked a turning point in his first season with the Racers. It marked the first time that MSU won five OVC games in ten years and the first time since 1995 that the team started the season 5-0.
Sam Houston State was first in the preseason poll, with James Madison, South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Southern Illinois rounding out the top-5. Other notable teams included Central Arkansas (No. 11), former Ohio Valley Conference member Jacksonville State (No. 15), current OVC rival Austin Peay (No. 18), and Missouri State (No. 25).
Tickets are on sale for Racer Football 2021 with a variety of options including general admission, Racer Reserve chairback infield boxes and tents, and Racer RV area. Back for its third season, racer football continues to be one of the region’s premier entertainment values with its “Kids Free” offering. Every child from birth to college age will again get free entry to every Racer Football home game. Tickets are on sale at GoRacers.com and Ticketmaster.com and in person at the CFSB Center box office or by calling 270-809-3000. The CFSB Center ticket lobby is located in the lower lobby “A” of the CFSB Center and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM
Home games at Stewart Stadium include the opener against MVSU (September 2), MSU Family Weekend vs Eastern Illinois (October 2), Homecoming vs Austin Peay (October 23), Heroes & Military Appreciation Day vs Tennessee Tech (November 6). ) and MSU Hall of Fame & Senior Day v Southeast Missouri (November 13).
T13. Southeast Louisiana
T23. East Tennessee State
Also received votes (alphabetical order): Alabama A&M, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State, Nicholls, Rhode Island
