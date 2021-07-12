Tiley rules out harsh quarantine for players ahead of Australian Open





Tennis Australia has ruled out two weeks of harsh quarantine for players and says community vaccination coverage will be crucial in determining whether the January Australian Open will go ahead. Amid fears that the Australian Open could follow the Melbourne Grand Prix and the Melbourne MotoGP by being scrapped due to coronavirus problems, TA boss Craig Tiley said on Monday he was confident next year’s tournament will be held. year will continue with players in a bubble, but said a compromise between players and the Victorian government over protocols was required. Novak Djokovic with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the Australian Open earlier this year. Credit:AP The Albert Park race and the Phillip Island event were canceled last week due to Australia’s low vaccination coverage and the federal government’s recent decision to cut international arrivals, but tennis officials are desperate to give Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty the chance to win her home tournament. In fact, what happened has strengthened our determination to hold an Australian Open in January over the past two weeks, Tiley said.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley. Credit:Tennis Australia Now the focus is on the Australian Open, the next major global sporting event, it will be the biggest sporting event of the year. We want to do it with masses. We know we can get the players here. The two weeks of hard, strict quarantine won’t be something we can encourage the players to participate in, but by then we’ll all be vaccinated, if we’ve played our part, the part we should be playing to make it happen. doing the right thing by protecting others in the community. We will be five months further, we will have found better solutions to control the spread of the virus and we believe in the two week window through isolation, playing in a bubble and communicating among ourselves, we will have a solution that will players will accept, one that will protect the safety and health of our community, which has been our primary objective from the beginning. Tiley said this year’s tournament, with losses of more than $100 million predicted, had been a success, with players having to test negative before taking a chartered flight to Melbourne. They then had to go through a tough two-week quarantine, with some not even being able to train through this period.

