ODU’s Kyle Battle Hopes To Be Named In MLB Draft





NORFOLK, Va. – With the Major League Baseball Draft kicking off Sunday night, Old Dominion baseball players hope to hear their names called, including outfielder Kyle Battle. Battle knows his life will change quickly when he hears his name called out in the draft, and after taking advice from advisors and former ODU teammates, he’s ready to make the leap to the pro level. “I have a bit of an idea of ​​what’s to come, I feel like I’m pretty prepared for it,” Battle said. “I know the lifestyle is a grind if you want to get to the big leagues, so I’m just ready to go through that.” Battle wants to make it to the Bigs and hopefully one day experience what it’s like to win a World Series trophy. Though it was actually a Stanley Cup trophy that first took up space in the Battle spirit as a kid. Baseball was the last sport Battle picked up. Ice hockey came first when he started skating at the age of four, a few years before trying baseball. “When the sophomore year of high school hit, it was kind of like, okay, let’s ditch those other sports and really focus on baseball,” Battle said. “I still miss hockey to this day. I watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs and it would be great to play in, but I also know a World Series championship, that would be my biggest dream ever.” While Battle traded his hockey stick for a bat, he considers those days on the ice extremely beneficial to the way he developed as a baseball player. “I think playing hockey really helped with baseball because hockey is a lot of rotating stuff,” Battle said. “A lot of core strength and I think that translated to baseball because when I was playing hockey and baseball I was crushing balls. I was only what? 12, 13, but I hit balls way beyond a lot of 12, 13 year olds. “ Battle is older now, but his bomb-hit ability remains. He led the team in home runs this year with 18, a number that ranks 16th nationally, and after many successful seasons with ODU, he has received good feedback from professional teams. “A lot of interest. They all said I’m a great player, I’ve had a great year,” said Battle. “Anyway, I’ll be happy with any place I’m in if my name is called. Day two of the MLB Draft begins Monday at 1 p.m. and the draft ends on Tuesday.

