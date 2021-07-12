Women Leads Sports Program, a motivating experience – Fdration Internationale de Tennis de Table





by Ian Marshall, editor Earlier this year, in March and April, the Women Leads Sports Program was launched to increase the skills needed for decision-making positions. With a total of 20 seats, representing table tennis were Nicole Smith Cadena (Communication Department – Table Tennis Federation of Ecuador), Fatemeh Keyvani (Vice President of the Women’s Table Tennis Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran) and Christine Arthur (New Zealand Table Tennis Federation) tennis chair). In addition, Petra Srling (ITTF Executive Committee) participated as a guest of ASOIF as the only female member of the ITTF EC. The program was hosted by Gabriela Mller Mendoza, a professional leadership speaker with over 18 years of experience speaking with women in 80 countries. It was a great experience, Gabriela, our coach is a powerful woman who encouraged us all with powerful tools and knowledge in the sport. Currently, there is an urgent need to take action regarding the participation of women in decision-making in sport; that was the importance of the program. I pledge to continue to work on behalf of women’s participation, leadership and advancement in the table tennis family. Nicole Smith Cadena The stated goals of the route were: to strengthen communication, negotiation and networking skills, as well as to develop self-confidence and personal leadership styles. I am delighted with the success of this highly instructive course. This will help us in a great way to get organized with new leaders; this course has been very effective, especially for me as a future leader and very informative as a vice president. Fatemeh Keyvanic Four live online coaching sessions were held, as well as offline content such as videos, podcasts, PDF files and homework. It was fantastic to be part of the women’s sports program; it is very rare to bring like-minded women together to share their experiences and promote our values. For me, the most important lessons were about campaign planning and self-promotion, understanding stakeholders and how best to engage, and encouraging ourselves to move forward when opportunities arise. It gave me time to pause, reflect and think about the next step, so now I’m going to invest in sports leadership in a more strategic way. Christine Arthur Positive reactions from all involved, including Petra Srling, currently the only female member of the TBEN Executive Committee and very aware of the crucial role women can play in decision-making roles. While I was very happy to be a part of this program, it was even better than expected. Giving myself the opportunity to reflect on self-awareness in personal leadership and developing my skills with Gabriela Mller’s best coach was probably one of my bright spots during the pandemic. It was also very motivating to befriend and network with other representatives of the sport. Really happy with this opportunity. Petra Srling A successful company, everyone thanked Hajera Kajee (ITTF Gender Commissioner) for the selection, and in particular Gabriela Mller Mendoza for the ideas brought forward.

