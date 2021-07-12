Sports
Cricket Namibia takes up the challenge
DESPITE the challenges posed by Covid-19, Cricket Namibia rose to the challenge and concluded one of its most successful years, with glowing reports at its recent annual general meeting.
According to a Cricket Namibia press release on Friday, a ‘positive attitude and optimistic planning were the key elements to ensure not only the completion of the 2019/2020 club season but also to run full cricket programmes’.
CN CEO Johan Muller said they focused on capacity building during this time, leading to international awards.
During the lockdown in 2020, we shifted our focus to upskilling and capacity building, where nine administrative staff took 27 online courses and seven players delivered online courses, while we trained 281 coaches and adapted a high-quality digital coaching program, he said. .
“The administration office has implemented a hybrid office environment to provide flexibility to its workforce, while monitoring performance on a digital platform. We are pleased that these initiatives have helped Cricket Namibia be recognized as regional winners in 2020 as the best ICC initiative , he added.
Muller said the highlights of the past year were the higher operational level of governance, building relationships with all stakeholders, increasing youth participation and growing commercial partnerships.
“We have completed both the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 club seasons, introduced new school tournaments in the form of National APS Sixes, the National Week and a junior club structure. Our Ashburton mini-cricket program has increased from 26,000 to 40,000 players and our girls — and women’s programs were taking shape, he added.
Cricket Namibia managed to get the national men’s and women’s teams back on the playing field during the recently held Kwibuka tournament and the impressive inbound Eagles tours against Uganda and the Emerging Proteas. “The award of ICC Men’s Performance of the Year was a highlight, while the digital campaign surrounding this award also made Cricket Namibia Regional winners and a nominee for the ICC Fan Engagement of the Year Award, Muller said.
The press release states that the creation of several subcommittees has been key to the inclusiveness and efficiency of CN programs, while CN now has subcommittees for scorers, umpires, women, schools, coaches and veteran cricket.
Muller thanked CN’s partners and sponsors for their support and commitment during a difficult economic period.
These partnerships allowed us to create new opportunities to better serve our stakeholders, he said.
A CN infrastructure development plan has resulted in new turf fields at United, CCD, the Oval, Walvis Bay Private High School and Swakopmund, while additional fields are planned for Outjo and Gobabis. New cricket nets in the Kuisebmund training center and the national nets also enhanced CN’s development programs.
Muller said the men’s national team had embarked on an intensive skills, conditioning and personal development program as their hard work was evident in the stellar performances against Uganda and the Emerging Proteas.
He added that they were now looking forward to the upcoming series against Zimbabwe A, Titans and Knights in August and September 2021, before heading to Dubai and Oman for the T20 World Cup.
Muller said women’s and girls’ cricket had been getting stronger in 2021, with the Capricorn Eagles making it to the final of the Kwibuka tournament, losing to Kenya, with Sune Wittmann being the tournament’s top points scorer and Victoria Hamunyela the top. . wicket taker.
The chairman of CN, Dr. Rudie van Vuuren, concluded his report with some of their highlights.
In May 2021, CN CEO Johan Muller gave a presentation at the ICC Global hour on fan engagement and powerful strategies. This presentation was so well received that Cricket Australia was interested in using it as a case study for corporate governance, which is an incredible tribute to CN, he said.
“Cricket Namibia extends a special thank you and appreciation to our CEO. He has added a new dimension to cricket business management and has taken us to the next level,” he added.
