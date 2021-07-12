Playing Naughty in the Trenches Key to Team Success





Linemen will lead the way for the Frenship football team as the Tigers aim for their goal of a district championship. Frenship regains a skilled attack and returns seven starters. Coach Jay Northcutt is excited about the offensive line, which includes star performers Isaiah Kema and Karson Jones. “We definitely have more experience on the offensive side,” Northcutt said. “We are bringing back four of our five linemen from last year. I really feel they are the strength of the whole team. Those guys will also defend a bit.” More:Class 5A/6A Football: Dave Campbell’s Faces Lubbock-Cooper in the State Semifinals Kema and Jones are interested in Division I, and they will be joined by Damion Hernandez and Chad Pharies, who share a name with the Tigers’ starting quarterback. Quarterback Chad Pharies suffered a late-season injury after three games in 2020, and his return should be a boost. “Those (offensive linemen) guys are just guys I think you can really hang your hat on,” Northcutt said, “and really just kind of set the tone for our team. Then you count on QB Chad Pharies coming back from last year where he had the injury with his broken collarbone. He’s worked really hard to come back and get his body ready.” Signal-caller Pharies has improved his fundamentals and knowledge of the crime, Northcutt said. The quarterback also helped the Tigers win the 7-on-7 state tournament this summer. While Northcutt isn’t putting a ton or stock in 7-on-7, he hopes Frenship can build on the success. “That was a kind of confidence building, even though 7-on-7 isn’t really indicative of playing real football,” Northcutt said. “It’s very different. You’re just adding to competition. And then when you go out and have success, every time you win, it gives you a little bit of confidence. I think we’re going to take a lot out of making that journey and the lessons we’ve learned from it and get better from it.” The defense has four starters back and Northcutt said the team will be young for seven. The secondary will rely on the experience of Coldon Kiser, Kaden Meier and Brooks Hocutt. Despite being picked fifth in District 2-6A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Northcutt said the goal is a district title. The Tigers will face Midland Legacy and Odessa Permian, who are both ranked to start the season. “We are really focused on competing for a district championship,” Northcutt said. “I know they didn’t pick us there, but I’m fine with not being picked that way at Dave Campbell’s. We want to compete for a district championship. And then two years ago we set a goal to get a ​​playoff game win We were two points away from getting that done. “Those are the two logistics goals we want to strive for.” French Tigers Head Coach: Jay Northcutt Record 2020: 3-6 overall, 2-4 in district Basic Violation: Scatter Based Defence: Even Last playoff appearance: 2019 Returning Lettermen: 35 Top returnees: OL Karson Jones, OL Isaiah Kema, OL Damion Hernandez, OL Chad Pharies, QB Chad Pharies, DB Coldon Kiser, DB Kaden Meier, DB Brooks Hocutt, RB Taija Smith

