BBC’s old boys tennis club of John McEnroe and Boris Becker needs an overhaul

A lot of things have changed in the two years since Wimbledon was last staged. Unfortunately, the BBC’s TV commentary team will not be there.

Honestly, how long have we been listening to the same voices? Boris Becker, Tim Henman, John Inverdale, Andrew Castle, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Tracy Austin I could go on. On an individual level, I have no problem with either of them. But the whole experience is so familiar that you feel like you’re trapped in a time warp.

Wimbledon must be more than just a heritage event if it is to thrive and grow. 2021 is suspected to be a season of transition: the last time several big names, including Roger Federer, Andy Murray and the Williams sisters, grace the lawns of the All England Club. Ideally, we will also see changes in the comment field next season.

There are plenty of talented young voices, especially female voices, working around Wimbledon this year. But none of them, maddeningly, are on BBC TV. Perhaps the intention is to make grandma and grandpa feel safe, to eliminate even the slightest risk of a violation. But you find yourself longing for a change of pace.

Last week, the BBC felt compelled to defend their commentary team on two consecutive days. Yes, McEnroe’s brusque comments about Emma Raducanus’ breathing difficulties turned out to be broadly correct. Still, that quick analysis would have benefited from a co-commentator who was younger, fresher, and closer to the scene.

Personally, I enjoy listening to McEnroe, even though hardliners often complain about the superficiality of his research. But when he plays with Becker, for example, their combined total of six Wimbledon titles is offset by the smell of a never-changing old boys club.

And yes, I do have some suggestions in mind. Laura Robson and Naomi Broady are both excellent analysts who would break the monotony of middle age and instill a sense of belonging to the modern tour. Marion Bartoli and Catherine Whitaker have brought life and character to every broadcast they’ve worked on. While only one of these is a former champion, there are other qualifiers available as well.

When you consider that BBC Sport has just earmarked nearly 200 million for another three years of Wimbledon coverage, financial problems are sure to surface. McEnroe is especially well paid, as the most iconic and distinctive voice, gobbling up the potential budget for other recruits.

Several younger candidates have paid a one-off visit in recent years. Kim Clijsters was captivating, Lleyton Hewitt tech-savvy and Andy Roddick astute. Together they were packed with useful personal experience dating back 15 years rather than 35. But how hard has the BBC tried to stop them?

A welcome addition to 2021 are the in-court interviews, expertly handled by Lee McKenzie and Rishi Persad. These were a by-product of the bubble, outside alternatives to the BBC’s traditional methods, and will hopefully be preserved in the future.

The lessons of this unexpected development are twofold. First, you don’t have to be an ex-player to be interesting and informed. Second, just because things have been done a certain way for as long as we can remember doesn’t mean they can’t be improved upon.

I am not advocating a radical overhaul. the disastrous one Wimbledon 2 days 2015 rebrand was rightly scorned and didn’t even make it to the end of two weeks.

But the way to make a satisfying cocktail is to find contrasting ingredients and then shake them together to create something spicy and distinctive. At this point, they were stuck with the same old flavors of Auntie’s old pumpkin.