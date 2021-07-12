Australian banks must have a plan to tackle negative interest rates by 2022 – APRA





FILE PHOTO: Australian dollars can be seen in an illustration photo from February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s prudential regulator on Monday told banks they must have a plan in place to address the possibility of zero or negative interest rates by April 2022, after consultations revealed that such rates could pose operational challenges in some cases . While the Reserve Bank of Australia has repeatedly said negative spot interest rates in the country are highly unlikely, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it is possible that other interest rates set in the financial markets could reach zero or below zero. can fall. every moment. APRA therefore asks banks to take reasonable steps to prepare for such a scenario and to at least develop tactical solutions to implement zero and negative market rates and spot rates by April 30, 2022. Tactical solutions are typically short-term solutions, with workarounds on the periphery of existing systems, along with overrides in downstream systems, Therese McCarthy Hockey, an APRA banking officer, said in a letter to banks. APRA considers the risks arising from (a bank’s) lack of preparedness for zero and negative interest rates to be material as this can have significant implications for (its) risk management, hedging, operational processes, contracts, product information, IT and accounting systems among others areas. While banks during the consultation period said they were well placed to deal with zero and negative market rates on financial products typically handled by their Treasury systems, others said such rates on, say, their retail loans or deposit products would pose operational challenges. Inadequate preparation for the possibility of zero and negative interest rates can therefore have a negative effect on (a bank), its customers and the markets in which it operates, McCarthy Hockey added. Australian spot interest rates have remained at a record low of 0.10% since November 2020. Short-term government bond yields turned negative for the first time last month. The APRA consultation period started in December and will last until August 20, before the regulator finalizes its expectations on October 31. Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

