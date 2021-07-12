Tokyo Olympics: what is the schedule per sport? How many gold medals will be won? When are the 100m finals?





Golden cycling couple Laura and Jason Kenny could both overtake Sir Chris Hoy to become Britain’s most successful Olympic athletes of all time dates: July 23-August 8 Event location: Tokyo, Japan Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; Live text, video clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will feature 33 sports and 339 medal events held at 42 venues in Japan. The promotion starts on Wednesday 21 July with group matches in the women’s football and softball competitions. The opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Games will take place on Friday, July 23 at the Olympic Stadium and the first medals will be won the following day. The competition will run through Sunday, August 8, with the closing ceremony taking place later in the day. When are the 100m finals? The women’s 100m final, which will hopefully feature Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, will take place on Saturday, July 31 at 1:50pm BST, with the men’s 100m to be run at the same time the following day. Asher-Smith hopes to make it a gold double by winning the 200m final on Tuesday, August 3 at 13:50 BST. How many gold medals will be won? There are 339 medal events – with 34 gold medals on the penultimate day, the highest number of any day during the Games On Saturday 24 July, the first gold will be won in the women’s 10m air rifle competition The last gold medal will be awarded to the winners of the men’s water polo final on Sunday 8 August ‘Super Saturday’ on July 31 has 21 medals, while ‘Golden Sunday’, the following day, has 25 . has Cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny could become Britain’s most successful Olympians of all time. Jason has six golds and needs another to overtake Sir Chris Hoy, while his wife Laura has four golds and could finish with seven Name Sport gold Silver Bronze Total Sir Chris Hoy Cycling 6 1 0 7 Jason Kenny Cycling 6 1 0 7 Sir Bradley Wiggins Cycling 5 1 2 8 Sir Steve Redgrave Rowing 5 0 1 6 Laura Kenny is in a group of five athletes with four gold medals What are the new sports? Baseball and softball last appeared at the Olympics in 2008, but the other four sports are all making their debuts. There are also two new disciplines within existing sports – 3×3 basketball and BMX freestyle – and new mixed team events in athletics, archery, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis and triathlon. Match schedule and locations Events are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes made. Some sports have rest days that are not listed below. Opening ceremony Friday July 23 Tokyo Stadium Archery July 23-31 Yumenoshima Park Archery Field Artistic Gymnastics July 24 to August 3 Arlake Gymnastics Center artistic swimming August 2-7 Tokyo Aquatics Center Athletics July 30 to August 8 Tokyo Stadium (athletics), Sapporo Odori Park (marathons and race walks) Badminton July 24 to August 2 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Baseball/Softball July 21 to August 7 Fukushima and Yokohama Basketball July 25 to August 8 Aomi Urban Sports Park (3×3) & Saitama Super Arena Beach Volleybal July 24 to August 7 Shiokaze Park boxing July 24 to August 8 Kokugikan Arena canoe slalom July 25-30 Kasai Canoe Slalom Center canoe sprint August 2-7 Sea Forest Waterway Cycling BMX July 29 to August 1 Arlake . Municipal Sports Park Bike gone July 24, 25 & 28 Musashinonomori Park and Fuji International Speedway cycling track August 2-8 Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka To dive July 25 to August 7 Tokyo Aquatics Center Rider July 24 to August 7 Equestrian Park (dressage, eventing & jumping), Sea Forest Cross-Country Course (eventing) screens July 24 to August 1 Makuhari Messe Hall american football July 21 to August 7 Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium and International Stadium Yokohama golf Gentlemen July 29 to August 1 & ladies August 4-7 Kasumigaseki Country Club Handball July 24 to August 8 National Yoyogi Stadium Hockey July 24 to August 6 Oi Hockey Stadium Judo July 24 to 31 Nippon Budokan Karate August 5-7 Nippon Budokan Marathon swimming August 4-5 Odaiba Marine Park Modern pentathlon August 5-7 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza (fencing) & Tokyo Stadium Rhythmic gymnastics August 6-8 Arlake Gymnastics Center Rowing July 23-30 Sea Forest Waterway Rugby Sevens July 26-31 Tokyo Stadium The sailing July 25 to August 4 Enoshima Marina Shoot July 24 to August 2 Asaka shooting range Skateboarding Street July 24-25 & Park August 4-5 Arlake . Municipal Sports Park sport climbing August 3-6 Aomi Municipal Sports Park Surf July 25 to August 1 Surf Beach Tsurigasaki, Chiba Swimming July 24 to August 1 Tokyo Aquatics Center Table tennis July 24 to August 6 – Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasiumna Taekwondo July 24-27 Makuhari Messe Hall Tennis July 24 to August 1 Arlake Tennis Park Trampoline Gymnastics July 30-31 Arlake Gymnastics Center triathlon Individual 26-27 & mixed relay July 31 Odaiba Marine Park Volley-ball July 24 to August 8 Arlake Arena Water polo July 24 to August 8 Tatsumi . Water Polo Center Weightlifting July 24 to August 4 Tokyo International Forum wrestle August 1-7 Makuhari Messe Hall Closing Ceremony August the 8th Tokyo Olympic Stadium How can I watch live coverage on the BBC? Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK and most of the action takes place from about midnight to 3pm BST, with some events like the marathons, race walks and triathlons starting earlier. You can watch all the big moments live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app. BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra will also give you live commentary every day, and there will be live text, video clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

