Gunnar Hoglund Selected 19th Overall in MLB Draft





DENVER With the 19th pick of the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected right-handed pitcher Ole Miss baseball Gunnar Hoglund , making him the seventh player in program history to be chosen in the first round. The junior from Hudson, Florida, is the 200th Rebels ever selected in the MLB Draft, extending Ole Miss’s streak to 33 consecutive seasons with at least one player drafted, dating back to 1989. Hoglund is the 117th player drafted in the Mike Bianco era and is the 10th Rebel to finish in the top six rounds in the last four years. He joins Ryan Rolison as the second Rebel pitcher selected in the first round in that span and is the highest selected Rebel since Drew Pomeranz was selected fifth in 2010. Hoglund was selected 36th out of high school by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018, but chose to come to Oxford. He started the last game of each weekend series for Ole Miss as a freshman and went 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA over 68.0 innings. He made a huge jump in his sophomore year, posting a 3-0 record and 1.16 ERA over four starts in 2020 before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Hoglund picked up where he left off in 2021. He started the season fantastically with a 4-2 record and a 2.87 ERA, filling the Friday night starting role for the Rebels. The rebellious ace led the country in strikeouts for much of the early part of the season but suffered a torn UCL, marking the end of his 2021 campaign. After 11 starts, Hoglund was in fifth place nationally in strikeouts with 96, and finished in the top-five in the SEC in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings and WHIP. Hoglund had climbed the top 10 MLB Draft boards before his injury. Hoglund joins fellow rebels Parker Caracci and Jacob Waguespack in the Blue Jays organization. The MLB Draft continues Monday at noon CT with the second through 10th rounds, streamed live on MLB.com. The draft closes Tuesday with Rounds 11-20, beginning at 11 a.m. CT on MLB.com. Ole Miss First Round MLB Draft Picks 2021 – Gunnar Hoglund (Toronto Blue Jays)

2018 – Ryan Rolison (Colorado Rockies)

2010 – Drew Pomeranz (Cleveland Indians)

2008 – Lance Lynn (St Louis Cardinals)

2006 – Chris Coghlan (Florida Marlins)

1999 – Michael Rosamond (Houston Astros)

1973 – Tucker Ashford (San Diego Padres)

