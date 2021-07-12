Sports
KCU hires Russell as football coach | Sport
GRAYSON, Kentucky Christian University has hired Jacob Jake Russell as its new football coach.
Russell replaces Corey Fipps, who left to become head coach at the University of Pikeville. Russell emerged as a favorite to the committee tasked by KCU President Terry Allcorn to fill the position.
I couldn’t be more excited to take on the position of head coach of the Kentucky Christian University football team, Russell said. I believe that NAIA college football is one of the greatest ministries in existence, and that KCU has all the resources to help this football ministry achieve great things both on and off the field.
A multisport athlete at Anderson County High School, Russell was an All-State quarterback and 5A Player of the Year in 2009, his senior year. After graduation, Jake accepted a full scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University, where as a true freshman he won every game he entered and was named the 2010 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. He continued his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky as 3 year-old member of the football and baseball teams.
While still eligible, Russell attended Campbellsville University and while playing quarterback threw for 6,931 yards and 66 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 500 yards in 21 games. During that time, he led the Tigers to back-to-back Mid-South Conference championships, along with associated NAIA playoff appearances. Russell was named an NAIA two-time All-American, as well as the MSC and NAIA National Player of the Year.
In 2016, Russell signed a professional contract with the SoCal Coyotes of the Professional Developmental Football League in Palm Springs, California, where he played quarterback and led the team to an undefeated season while earning the PDFL league MVP.
Russells’ collegiate coaching career began as the quarterbacks coach at Union College, and he was quickly promoted to the offensive coordinator. His players were named MSC first-team all-conference and had the second-best statistical season in the history of the program. Union set school records for total yards and total points in one season. He experienced similar success at Webber International University as a quarterbacks coach in 2019 before returning to Union College as an offensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and quarterbacks coach.
My experience at a NAIA Christian University had and continues to have a profound impact on my life and faith, and I hope to have that same impact on countless people through the ministry of this football program, Russell said. I bring with me an incredible staff of strong, Christian men’s leaders who share the same vision and passion for using the game of football to advance God’s Kingdom.
We will compete to take this football program to new heights, but more importantly, compete for the transformation of the heart and mind of every young man within this program.
Sources
2/ https://www.herald-dispatch.com/sports/kcu-hires-russell-as-football-coach/article_84540c54-65ae-58ab-b337-947d275796d8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]