IIHF Council candidate Bure appointed to role of Russian Ice Hockey Federation





Former National Hockey League (NHL) player Pavel Bure has been appointed Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) Special Representative for international affairs. Bure, a two-time Olympic medalist, will be tasked with representing Russia on the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) if elected to the governing body. The RIHF nominated the 50-year-old to replace President Vladislav Tretiak on the Council after he was forced to step down to comply with sanctions imposed on Russia over the state-sponsored doping scandal, which prevents government representatives from holding positions in major sports organizations. Bure is one of 17 candidates to run for the IIHF council at the organization’s biannual convention in St. Petersburg on September 25. “This is a very important event for me,” he said. “As an athlete I have always done my best for Russian ice hockey and now I will do so in this role. “I will do everything I can to strengthen our ice hockey using my experience and knowledge.” Pavel Bure, 50, a two-time Olympic medalist, hopes to secure a place in the IIHF Council Getty Images Bure added: “We have many events ahead of us, the most important being the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. “To win at the international level, every part is important, including your image of our country, the ability to discuss different topics and represent Russia in meetings and forums. “The RIHF has achieved a lot in this area, but it is important to keep improving.” Bure had spells with the Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers during his NHL career. He led the Russian team to the Olympic silver medal in Nagano and was part of the team that claimed the bronze in Salt Lake City 2002. Bure was also general manager of Russia in Turin 2006. The IIHF Hall of Fame inductee was embroiled in controversy during his playing days due to alleged connections to the Russian mafia. He has denied any criminal activity or wrongdoing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidethegames.biz/index.php/articles/1110061/bure-appointed-russian-ice-hockey-role The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos