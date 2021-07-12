2021 MLB Draft: Meet Miami Marlins’ Kahlil Watson in the first round





With their first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft (No. 16 overall), the Marlins selected Kahlil Watson, a shortstop from Wake Forest High School (Wake Forest, NC). Watson is arguably the most explosive prep shortstop in this class, and if everything clicks, he could be a star… His build and a sometimes shorter arm action suggest a move to second base is at least possible. Some similarities with Jazz Chisholm in this respect. Outlook Live (ranked No. 8 overall outlook) Watson isn’t the most physical player you’ll see, weighing in at 5 feet-9,178 pounds, but there are industry scouts who believe his combination of athleticism, tooling and defensive profile gives him the most advantage in the game. class gives. Watson has excellent bat speed and plenty of power in his swing, with a tendency to take huge hacks and try to punch for power. Despite that approach, he has shown a smooth, left-handed swing and the ability to manipulate his gait, taking impressive at bats against some of the best pitchers in the class over the summer. Baseball America (ranked No. 6 overall prospects) While he has an aggressive power-over-hit approach that may need to be toned down against more advanced pitchers, he makes consistent contact and doesn’t chase pitches out of the strike zone too often. As a senior, Watson is performing better than ever, consistently showing above average speed and posing a threat to base stealing. MLB Pipeline (Ranked No. 4 Overall Prospect) Of the 50 FV prospects in this concept, this is the one with the most variance. FanGraphs (ranked No. 4 overall outlook) “I would have said you’re crazy, that’s not going to happen.” Marlins Director of Amatuer Scouting Dj Svihlik says the team never thought they would have had the chance to draft Kahlil Watson. “We always take the best player we have on the board at the time.” Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) July 12, 2021 Age: 18

18 Length weight: 5-9/178

5-9/178 2021 Season Stats: .513/ .655/1.179, 6 HR, 14 RBI, 18 BB, 1 K (15 games)

.513/ .655/1.179, 6 HR, 14 RBI, 18 BB, 1 K (15 games) Choose closing value: $3,745,500 (37.6% of $9,949,800 total bonus pool)

$3,745,500 (37.6% of $9,949,800 total bonus pool) College commitment: State of North Carolina

State of North Carolina Twitter/Instagram accounts: @KahlilWatson1/@_kahillwatson_ It is expected that Watson will need significantly more than his closing value to sign and forgo his collegiate career with NC State. The Marlins have until August 1 to work that out with him. Welcome to Miami, Kahlil! Poll Was Kahlil Watson the right choice with the number 16 overall pick?



