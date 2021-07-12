Tokyo 2020: Indian hockey team has a good chance of finishing on the podium, says Dilip Tirkey





Former Indian hockey captain and defender Dilip Tirkey recently recalled some interesting stories from the 1996 and 2000 Olympics prior to the Tokyo showpiece. With less than two weeks to go before the Tokyo Games, Olympic fever is slowly engulfing the entire sports world. As the Indian athletes perform their high-octane practice sessions, it’s time for the hockey fans to relive the memories of the triumphant Olympic campaigns of the past through Hockey India’s Flashback series. Tirkey, who has represented India in three Olympic campaigns – 1996, 2000 and 2004 – spoke of his excitement at playing his first Olympics at the 1996 Atlanta Games. “Every athlete dreams of becoming an Olympian and I had the opportunity to play in the Olympics for the first time in 1996. We had some great players in our team at the time, such as our captain Pargat Singh Powar. I was very excited to to play in the Olympics,” Tirkey said. When asked about memories of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Tirkey said the 1-1 draw against Poland will always remain a major regret for him and the Indian team. “We performed very well in the competition phase of the 2000 Olympics. We played well against Argentina, Australia and Spain and we had to beat Poland to qualify for the semi-finals, but we couldn’t,” said Tirkey. “The game against Poland became so difficult for us and ended in a 1-1 draw. We were leading 1-0 after I scored in the 53rd minute, but Poland managed to score in the closing moments of the game. If we had beaten Poland, we could have qualified for the semi-finals and then anything could have happened, so that draw against Poland has remained a sad memory for us,” he added. The former defender of India went on to talk about his experience fresh out of the Olympics. “There were many exciting moments for us at the 1996 Olympics. Tennis star Leander Paes also made history at the Olympics by winning a bronze medal. We also got to see US President Bill Clinton, who visited the Olympic Village. went to also watch the athletics and football events at the Olympics,” he said. When asked about his expectations of the current Indian men’s hockey team, Tirkey said he expects the national team to win an Olympic medal in Tokyo this year. “I have great expectations for the current Indian men’s hockey team. I think there is a lot of quality in the side and they have a good chance of finishing on the podium in Tokyo. I want to wish the team all the best and I hope they make it this year doing well at the Olympics,” the former Indian defender signed.

