Senate Republicans Will Advertise Airstrikes During MLB All-Star GameExBulletin

switch caption Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

As baseball’s All-Star festivities begin tonight in Denver, a new political assault ad hopes to remind viewers that the game would one day be held in Georgia.

The commercial, paid for by the National Senate Republican Committee, goes back to the spring, when outrage sparked a new restrictive voting law drafted by Republican lawmakers in Georgia. Companies, including Major League Baseball, came under a lot of pressure to speak out against it.

The MLB All-Star Game, scheduled to take place at the Atlanta Braves Stadium just outside of Atlanta, fell under the spotlight. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in April that it would be moved to Denver.

The new ad focuses on the economic impact of the move and blames “the radical left awakened mob,” and in particular Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.

Baseball’s Midsummer Classic, the All-Star Game: A $100 Million Boost to Georgia’s Economy, Until the radical-left mob took everything away and forced the MLB to boycott Georgia,” the ad’s voiceover says.

It will be played during both tonight’s Home Run Derby and Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

The ad is part of the Senate Republicans’ campaign to take back Georgia’s Senate seats, both of which went to Democrats in a dramatic second election last January. Because Warnock was elected to fill a seat previously vacated by the retirement of former Senator Johnny Isakson, he will be re-elected in November 2022.

“The MLB All-Star Game will be bittersweet for Georgia baseball fans when they watch a game played in a packed stadium in Denver instead of Atlanta, where it should be. Sadly, it was their own senator who helped running the All-Star Game and $100 million from Atlanta,” Florida Senator Rick Scott, the president of the NRSC, said in a statement announcing the ad.

After Republican losses in the US Senate second round, along with the Georgia vote for Biden in November, Republican state lawmakers in Georgia have reversed access to absentee votes, which had been expanded during the pandemic.

The controversial law added a number of restrictions to absentee voting and made it easier for partisans to control the electoral process. Proponents stress that it will expand access to early voting for some provinces. The US Department of Justice announced last month that it would sue Georgia over the new restrictions. say they target black voters.

Under pressure from liberals, the MLB, along with Georgia-based companies Delta and Coca-Cola, rejected the law.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions on the ballot box,” Manfred said in a statement. a press release the announcement of the move last April.

Now it’s Denver companies preparing for the influx of baseball fans, not Atlanta. Many hotels were sold out over the weekend, according to Colorado Public Radio. Owners of restaurants near the downtown stadium, a normally busy area where office workers were absent for much of the past year, say they are looking forward to the influx of visitors.

“I think it means a lot to everyone in the sense that it fills in a little bit of those gaps,” Erik Riggs, whose Freshcraft restaurant is near the baseball stadium, told CPR.

Republicans have latched onto the economics of the move, portraying the MLB and Georgia as the victims of wakeism.

A tourism agency in Cobb County, Georgia, where Braves Stadium is located, estimated in April that the move would cost Georgia more than $100 million. (Estimates released each year by the MLB show that the economic impact on All-Star Game host cities is usually a bit lower than $100 million. In addition, the ongoing pandemic is likely to have an effect.)

The NRSC cut his first ad on the matter in mid-April, linking Warnock to the move by playing a short clip of an interview the senator gave to CNN implying that he supported the boycott. Politifact called that suggestion ‘false’.

The Republican commission has already put more than a million dollars in advertising for the 2022 election cycle, largely targeting Warnock and a handful of other Democratic senators it sees as vulnerable because of their support of HR 1, the Democrat-led voting legislation that has yet to be passed. are accepted. Senate.

“The NRSC is proud to remind voters in GA of the urgent need to replace Warnock next November,” the committee tweeted Thursday.