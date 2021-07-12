Results: Premier & First Division Cricket





St Davids Cricket Club, Baileys Bay, Southampton Rangers, Cleveland County, Western Stars and Flatts Victoria all took victories in this weekend’s Premier & First Division cricket action. premier league St Davids Cricket Club won by 4 runs: St Davids Cricket Club 165/9 Willow Cuts 161/6 At Lords at St Davids the home side took a 4-run win over Willow Cuts, St Davids Cricket Club batted first and scored 165/9, Brian Hall was the top scorer with 31, Antonio Darrell was the Willow Cuts bowlers’ choice that return numbers from 4-0-30-3. In response, Willow Cuts scored 161/6, Micah Simons was the top scorer with 3, while Hall was the choice of the St Davids Cricket Club bowlers with figures of 4-0-29-2. Baileys Bay won by 3 runs: Baileys Bay 144/4 St. Georges Cricket Club 141/8 At the Devonshire Recreation Club, Baileys Bay took a nail-biter with a 3-run victory over the St. Georges Cricket Club, Baileys Bay batted first to score 144/4, Terryn Fray was the top scorer with 36, while Allan Doulas took the pick of the bowlers from the St. Georges Cricket Club with numbers from 4-1-24-2. In response, the St. Georges Cricket Club scored 145/5, Macai Simmons was the top scorer with 35. Rodney Trott was the favorite of the Baileys Bay bowlers with numbers of 4-1-15-4. Southampton Rangers won by 81 runs: Southampton Rangers 214/6 Somerset Cricket Club 133 At the Somerset Cricket Club, the Southampton Rangers beat the host by 81 points, first the Southampton Rangers hit 214/6, Janeiro Tucker led from the front with 80 out of 37 balls, hit 6 fours and 7 sixes, Terence Corday was the bowlers’ pick of the Somerset Cricket Club with figures of 4-0-39-2. In response, the Somerset Cricket Club was knocked out for 133, Alje Richardson was the top scorer with 37, Vernon Eve was the Southampton Rangers bowlers’ choice who brought back figures of 2.1-0-25-4. First Division Cleveland County won by 5 wickets: Devonshire Recreation 112/7 Cleveland County 113/5 At the Devonshire Recreation Club, Cleveland County defeated the host by 5 wickets. Batting first, the Devonshire Recreation Club scored 112/7, Clay Darrell was the top scorer with 54, his runs came from 41 balls, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes. Jalani Richardson was the pick of the Cleveland County bowlers who returned figures of 4-2-8-2. In response, Cleveland County scored 113/5, Zeth Tomblinson was the top scorer with 39 not out, Lethland Carr was the bowlers’ pick of the Devonshire Recreation Club with figures of 3-0-14-3. Western Stars won by 80 runs: Western Stars 186/5 PHC 106/3 At Lords in St Davids, Western Stars beat PHC by 80 runs, hit first Western Stars scored 186/5, Tre Manders was the top scorer with 54, on 38 balls, hitting 3 fours and 3 sixes, while Dev Hanuman took the pick of the PHC bowlers with numbers of 4-0-37-2. In response, PHC could only get 106/3, Dionte Dowling was the top scorer with 44, Jaden Manders and Phillip Thomas had identical bowling records of 4-0-15-1. Flatts Victoria won by 8 wickets: Warwick Workmens Club 151/5 Flatts Victoria 152/2 At the Somerset Cricket Club, Flatts Victoria defeated the Warwick Workmens Club by 8 wickets. Warwick Workmens Club batted first and scored 151/5 in their allotted 20 overs, Dominic Sabir was the top scorer with 90 from 59 balls hitting 7 fours and 6 sixes, Nekoda Bascome was the Flatts Victoria bowlers’ choice with numbers of 4. – 0-18-2. Flatts Victoria would score 152/2 in response, an opening partnership of 109 between Reginald Baker and Regino Smith set them on their way, with Smith scoring 67 on 34 balls hitting 5 fours and 6 sixes, while Baker added 47. Josi Butterfield was the choice of the Warwick Workmens Club bowlers with numbers of 2-0-23-1. Read more about Category: All sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bernews.com/2021/07/july12results-premier-first-division-cricket-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos