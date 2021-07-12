Barty aims for Olympic gold after Wimbledon victory





(Reuters) – Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Ash Barty has her sights set on Olympic glory after the Australian claimed her second Grand Slam title at the All England Club this weekend. The world number one defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in Saturday’s final to match her idol and Australian great Evonne Goolagong, who triumphed on the grass court in 1971. Barty, 25, will be July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games with the goal of becoming the only women in the Open era along with Steffi Graf (1988) and Venus (2000) and Serena (2012) to win Wimbledon and Olympic singles gold in the same year. “It will be a great experience to represent Australia at the Olympics and it will be important to celebrate in the coming period that we have achieved something very special at Wimbledon,” Barty told Australian media. “I have many other goals, dreams that are in my head and within my team and we will definitely reset in the coming days … enjoy some time together and then we go again. But I am really looking forward to the Olympics.” The 2019 French Open champion had said it was a miracle she even had the chance to play at Wimbledon after a hip injury forced her to retire in the second round of Roland Garros. “In the last six weeks I have cried a lot. A lot was from heartbreak with the French and now, because of a sense of joy and happiness and how much everything has changed,” said Barty. “We said to the French there would be a silver lining and we found it.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

