Cricket matches canceled after COVID-19 outbreak





COVID 19 robbed Grappenhall of the chance to climb the RSK Cheshire County League first division table.

Their visit to bottom club Davenham was canceled due to a Covid outbreak among the home team’s players.

The 2nd XI match between the two clubs was also canceled due to the outbreak. Both games will be arranged for later in the season, but for now, Grappers has been denied a crack at a club that has not won a game this summer.

Grappenhall 3rd lost at home to Alderley Edge after being knocked out for 96.

Opener Ben Clissold batted out 36 and Stanley Pennington 26, but no other batter reached double digits.

Alderley Edge also had to fight for runs with Fameesh Azeez who took 3-24, but reached their goal with four wickets left.

A blistering 152 from Warrington skipper Jonathan Fletcher enabled his party to reach an impressive 234-5 total at Sale. It was his fifth century for the club.

There were also helpful hits from Tom Higham, 28, and Jake Liddle, 25.

The sale was not intimidated by the target and at 80-2 it went well. But rain shortened the game and in the end it was 121-4. James Rudd took 3-19.

By contrast, Warrington was rolled over 2nd for 53 entertaining Sale 2nd who had batted first, hitting 203-4. Shoaib Chattha took 4-45.

Mark Lawton’s 22 was Warrington’s highest score.

In the UKFast Cheshire League, Lymm Oughtrington Park won by 21 runs to host Langley at Oughtrington Lane.

Leading batter, Lymm came to 158-6, Jake Hughes struckout 49 and Mathew Carr 38.

Langley was all out for 137 with Andy Hossack 4-32 and skipper Travis Scholes 3-28.

Glazebury was unlucky when rain intervened to shorten their game at Trafford Metrovics.

They batted first, hitting a challenging 164-8, Jack Warhurst scoring 72 and skipper Sam Stanier 44.

Overs were lost to the weather and as a result, Metrovics got a revised goal of 115 in 22 overs – a total they achieved for the loss of four wickets in 16.3 overs.

Stephen Brunt topped the score with 26, while Glazebury was knocked out 2nd for 98 by Oxton at Hurst Lane. The visitors had previously hit 165-7, David Costello took 3-48.

