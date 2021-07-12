Indian women’s hockey team has become mentally stronger under Sjoerd Marijne, says ex-coach Neil Hawgood – Sports News, Firstpost





Hawgood, who led the Indian women's team in two separate stints between 2012 and 2016, acknowledges the growth of Rani Rampal and Co under Marijne.

India’s women’s hockey team. Image: Hockey India

New Delhi: Former head coach Neil Hawgood believes the current Indian women’s hockey team has become a mentally strong unit under incumbent Sjoerd Marijne, which bodes well for the upcoming Olympic Games campaign in Tokyo. Hawgood, who led the Indian women’s team in two separate stints between 2012 and 2016, acknowledges the growth of Rani Rampal and Co under Marijne. “Sjoerd (Marijne) has done a fantastic job taking the team to a higher level. The current team is mentally stronger than previous years,” said the Australian in the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series that is forwarded by Hockey India. initiated. of the Tokyo Games. “In the past, if the team conceded an early goal, it created a worrying situation that could lead to a heavy defeat. In a similar situation, the team is now calm and confident, knowing that they can come back in any game. I’m delighted to see that the team has moved on since my time and reached another level.” Under Hawgood, the Indian women’s hockey team had qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics after a 36-year hiatus. Reflecting on his time at the helm, he said: “When I was first appointed I felt that everything was in place in terms of structure to build on. From the start, our intention was to create a team for the future.We never felt the need for a facelift, but my team and I made small changes. “I think the biggest change we made was the way the team trains. A lot of players at that time trained through injuries to avoid losing their place in the team. But we put an emphasis on rehabilitation and taking of time to heal so players could train at the highest level and don’t worry about being left out of the team due to injury. “Our biggest success wasn’t changing the hockey, it was changing the training methods,” he said.

Hawgood feels lack of competition in the run-up to the Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic could be a concern for teams like India, Australia and Argentina, unlike their European counterparts. “It will be difficult for the teams in the southern hemisphere, such as Australia, India and Argentina, because they haven’t played much hockey lately. “The European teams have all had regular test matches against each other, so they have that match training. On the other hand, they will have the surprise factor in their favor because nobody will know what tactics these teams have been up to.” he said. “Anything is possible in the first two games and any team can win.”

