Sports
Bengals News (7/12): Recognition Needed
Cincinnati Bengals 2020 season in overview
The Bengals were 4-11-1 in 2020 after battling through injuries, leaving 10 regulars to finish the season on Reserve/Injured. The most notable of those injuries was rookie QB Joe Burrow, the team’s No. 1 overall squad in the 2020 draft, who saw his season end after 10 games due to a knee injury. Despite the lack of an NFL off-season program to ease the novice learning curve, Taylor helped Burrow to one of the best statistical career starts by a QB in NFL history. Burrow missed nearly half of his 10th game, but his 264 completions still count as the most ever by an NFL QB in their first 10 career games, while his 404 passing attempts are second in the same category and his 2,688 passing yards are fifth.
Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase: Players Who Will Break 2021 ‘NFL Total Access’ Seasons
NFL Network’s Stacey Dales and Marc Ross highlight Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as two players they believe will have a breakthrough season in 2021.
Cincinnati Named Worst Travel Destination NFL For Fans
This is the kind of off-season list that naturally creates controversy. While fans of the Bengals and others have rightly complained about the overall experience and personality of Paul Brown Stadium itself, it seems rather exaggerated to consider it the latter.
Bengal: Leighton Vander Esch can benefit from fresh start
One intriguing linebacker that could be an option is Leighton Vander Esch of the Cowboys, who is in need of a fresh start, according to Bleacher Report. Chris Roling, the author of the article, cited the Bengals as the best fit for Vander Esch and offered this analysis
Bengals is one of the university’s top trench players in 2022 mock draft
Cincinnati goes defense in new 2022 NFL mock draft from Sports Illustrated’s Jack Borowsky, where they’re going Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal in fourth place:
Cincinnati Bengals players late for a Pro Bowl nod
Still, the feel-good vibes around the team suggest that this is about to change in 2021. So looking ahead, here are some Bengals players anticipating a Pro Bowl appearance.
Joe Burrow was one of the most trolled players in the NFL last year
And it turns out that Joe Burrow has been one of the most trolled players in the NFL in the past year. The Action Network scanned Instagram to come up with a list of players who received the most negative comments from May 2020 to May 2021.
Around the competition
State of the Kansas City Chiefs 2021: Lombardi or bust for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co.
The Kansas City Chiefs are experiencing an era of unprecedented prosperity that this team has not seen since perhaps the very beginning of the Super Bowl era. When Hank Stram begged his team to sign up in the field. The Chiefs have won back-to-back AFC championships. A first in club history. They returned to the Super Bowl in what was expected to crown the Chiefs as the new model franchise in the NFL. But a known foe, Tom Brady, a man who has caused this franchise a lot of pain in the past, once again helped the Chiefs keep a new Lombardi trophy.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to ‘find things out in a few weeks’
Rodgers was one of several soccer players to golf at the celebrity-filled American Century Championship in Nevada, where NBC Sports caught up with him on Saturday and asked what his plans are for the upcoming season.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a ‘huge honour’
“Being a professional athlete comes with many privileges, but also a responsibility to use your platform to make a positive impact in your community,” LDT wrote. “It is a huge honor to win this award for my work off the field.”
Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo Announces Retirement
The free-agent linebacker announced on his Instagram account on Sunday that he will retire after six NFL seasons. The first five of those were spent in Pittsburgh, where he was a widely used reserve and special team asset after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.
Sources
2/ https://www.cincyjungle.com/2021/7/12/22573491/bengals-news-7-12-in-need-of-recognition
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]