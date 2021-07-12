Bengals News (7/12): Recognition Needed

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 season in overview

The Bengals were 4-11-1 in 2020 after battling through injuries, leaving 10 regulars to finish the season on Reserve/Injured. The most notable of those injuries was rookie QB Joe Burrow, the team’s No. 1 overall squad in the 2020 draft, who saw his season end after 10 games due to a knee injury. Despite the lack of an NFL off-season program to ease the novice learning curve, Taylor helped Burrow to one of the best statistical career starts by a QB in NFL history. Burrow missed nearly half of his 10th game, but his 264 completions still count as the most ever by an NFL QB in their first 10 career games, while his 404 passing attempts are second in the same category and his 2,688 passing yards are fifth.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase: Players Who Will Break 2021 ‘NFL Total Access’ Seasons

NFL Network’s Stacey Dales and Marc Ross highlight Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as two players they believe will have a breakthrough season in 2021.

Cincinnati Named Worst Travel Destination NFL For Fans

This is the kind of off-season list that naturally creates controversy. While fans of the Bengals and others have rightly complained about the overall experience and personality of Paul Brown Stadium itself, it seems rather exaggerated to consider it the latter.

Bengal: Leighton Vander Esch can benefit from fresh start

One intriguing linebacker that could be an option is Leighton Vander Esch of the Cowboys, who is in need of a fresh start, according to Bleacher Report. Chris Roling, the author of the article, cited the Bengals as the best fit for Vander Esch and offered this analysis

Bengals is one of the university’s top trench players in 2022 mock draft

Cincinnati goes defense in new 2022 NFL mock draft from Sports Illustrated’s Jack Borowsky, where they’re going Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal in fourth place:

Cincinnati Bengals players late for a Pro Bowl nod

Still, the feel-good vibes around the team suggest that this is about to change in 2021. So looking ahead, here are some Bengals players anticipating a Pro Bowl appearance.

Joe Burrow was one of the most trolled players in the NFL last year

And it turns out that Joe Burrow has been one of the most trolled players in the NFL in the past year. The Action Network scanned Instagram to come up with a list of players who received the most negative comments from May 2020 to May 2021.

State of the Kansas City Chiefs 2021: Lombardi or bust for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The Kansas City Chiefs are experiencing an era of unprecedented prosperity that this team has not seen since perhaps the very beginning of the Super Bowl era. When Hank Stram begged his team to sign up in the field. The Chiefs have won back-to-back AFC championships. A first in club history. They returned to the Super Bowl in what was expected to crown the Chiefs as the new model franchise in the NFL. But a known foe, Tom Brady, a man who has caused this franchise a lot of pain in the past, once again helped the Chiefs keep a new Lombardi trophy.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to ‘find things out in a few weeks’

Rodgers was one of several soccer players to golf at the celebrity-filled American Century Championship in Nevada, where NBC Sports caught up with him on Saturday and asked what his plans are for the upcoming season.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a ‘huge honour’

“Being a professional athlete comes with many privileges, but also a responsibility to use your platform to make a positive impact in your community,” LDT wrote. “It is a huge honor to win this award for my work off the field.”

Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo Announces Retirement

The free-agent linebacker announced on his Instagram account on Sunday that he will retire after six NFL seasons. The first five of those were spent in Pittsburgh, where he was a widely used reserve and special team asset after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.