If you ask me, there’s pressure on Ravi Bhai: Former cricketer on Shastri to be replaced by Dravid as India coach | Cricket





Ravi Shastris’ tenure as Team Indias coach is coming to an end after the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE. As Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team on the Sri Lanka tour, there are ongoing discussions as to whether he could potentially take over the role of head coach of India after Shastri’s tenure comes to an end. The Indian cricket team has reached new heights under the leadership of Ravi Shastri. They have beaten Australia twice in their own backyard and even made it to the finals of the inaugural World Testing Championship. However, the duo of Shastri and Kohli have yet to get their hands on an ICC trophy. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi opined that if the men in blue win the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE, Shastri will continue as the team’s coach. ALSO READ | Pandya, Dhawan, Ishan Kishan knock it out of the park during a training session ahead of the ODI series – CHECK RATES This is certainly speculative. It would be wrong to say that Ravi Shastri did not perform well. He has done very well, but if the parameter is winning trophies, we have not done that. But if the Indian team wins the T20 World Cup, it will be impossible to remove Ravi Shastri, Sodhi said during a discussion on India News. He’s also done a good job before and won the trophy, something we’ve been waiting for, I think the target will be achieved. But at the end of the day, as Rahul bhai went to Sri Lanka as a coach and the board rejected the proposal of two extra batsmen, you get a slightly different signal. If you ask me, there is pressure on Ravi bhai, he added. Shastri is currently touring England with the Indian team for the upcoming 5-match test series against the hosts, which starts in Southampton on August 4. The team was set to meet in Durham on July 12 after a three-week break following the WTC final in Southampton last month.

