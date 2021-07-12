Sports
Despite social distancing during global pandemic, Temple Football is thriving in community outreach
american football
Rich Burg
Part 1: The Mission
Head coach since his arrival in 2019 Rod Carey has preached that there are only a few things you need to know to be successful in his program. Like Vince Lombardi whose ethos was usually established with three key qualities, Carey usually talks in threes.
The characteristics of his players are that they are smart, tough and ruthless.
On the field, he finds success when the team can run the ball well, stop the run and excel in special teams.
You only need to spend a short time in Edberg-Olson Hall, Temple Football’s training facility, to see countless signs shouting out the important pillars of the program
- Earn a degree
- Return
- To win
The order is not accidental. As a higher education institution, successful academics are the primary goal for everyone in the program. The fact that community service is coming to football shows that Carey takes his responsibility to raise boys into men very seriously.
To ensure his team had the right structure to be successful off the field, Carey entrusted someone who has worked with the Temple Football program for nearly a decade, Dave Gerson, to oversee all community service activities. Gerson has had many roles at 10this and Diamond while earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Temple. However, his current one was the most rewarding.
“It’s so important for our guys to give back in general,” Gerson said. “As student athletes, there have been many people who have made sacrifices to be in this unique position, parents, coaches, fans, teachers, students. I am grateful that many of our players feel that way. More importantly, I’m very grateful that Coach Carey feels that way, which is why we have so many guys willing to support our initiatives.”
As of July 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Temple Football program has devoted more than 1,000 hours to community activities. Gerson records the hours and all players on the roster are required to do a minimum based on their position on the team. Newcomers, as they adapt to many changes in their lives, are on the low end needed to complete five hours. Those at the high end are members of Carey’s leadership council and they have to do 15 hours.
For various reasons, the roster is often divided to create smaller groups. Usually it’s by position; sometimes it’s freshmen, sophomore, juniors, and seniors by class. Carey even created another way by formulating ABC groups. Those groups are built to bring small groups of players together with coaches and staff that they might not otherwise have regularly. This promotes learning about the differences in others and really getting to know each other in a personal way outside of football.
Through each of those groups, you will find players glorifying their recent extracurricular activities, which has brought multiple benefits. The competitive spirit of the athletes has prompted many players to participate in almost double their requirements.
“In these times, we need to find ways to communicate better,” Carey says. “I learned a few things last year through all the civil unrest and social injustice. I’ve learned to listen more and that starts at home and extends to our football family. Once you know someone and care about someone, everything seems to come together.” work out a lot better.”
Carey has also established a number of programs that continue to help develop his current student athletes. Led by Kiera Miller, Temple Football’s Director of Player Development, the team has hosted programs with guest speakers and educators on topics ranging from NCAA compliance, asset management, healthy relationships, transition to the NFL and name, image and likeness, just to name a few.
“As we teach our student-athletes that giving back to the community is something bigger than themselves,” Miller said, “it’s important to me to provide them with the resources they need to be successful outside of football.”
Miller also explained a tangent advantage. “It has also helped that we have included alumni in our programs. They love being connected with our student athletes and frankly, our student athletes are very considerate when they hear from our alums. They are in the same shoes walked so almost everything they say is recognizable.”
