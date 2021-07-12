



James Hildreth composed his first century since July 2019 to create Somerset to a promising position at The Oval. Hildreth, the acting captain, pushed his way out of a putrid mold on a field ready for spin and against a Surrey attack including Ravi Ashwin. Knows were forced to call for backup after 14 members of their first team had to isolate themselves following a positive Covid case on Friday’s Vitality Blast squad. The quickly put together second-string team threw excellent to fire Sussex for 181, with four wickets for Jas Singh. The hitting proved more difficult and they dropped to 69 for five. The game in Cheltenham ended to the satisfaction of both sides as Gloucestershire built and Hampshire beaten away. A 61st wicket partnership between Miles Hammond and George Scott was followed by James Bracey being thrown for a duck. More mini-partnerships came and went as Gloucester pocketed a punch. Pieter Malan mapped out a glorious first century for Warwickshire on the New Road. He and Dom Sibley (80) racked up 220 for a string of wickets in the late afternoon, including a maiden Championship scalp Worcestershires 17-year-old debutant spinner Josh Baker. In Sophia Gardens, the rain caused events to be closed prematurely Northamptonshire had reached 128 for four under heavily curtained skies against glamorgan. There were three wickets for Timm van der Gugten. In the Roses clash at Headingley, Keaton Jennings formed his second Roses century of the season as Lancashire enjoyed a dominant day. Battered by Yorkshire Jennings and Alex Davies put up 161 for the first wicket. Jordan Thompson took the two wickets to fall. Sam Robson’s undefeated 138, his second century of the season, strengthened mid-sexs opportunities at Merchant Taylors School. Robson and Josh de Caires, son of Michael Atherton, added 73 for the first wicket, and the solid partnerships continued against all afternoon Leicestershire. Tight bowling from Durham kept Nottinghamshires batsmen in check at the Riverside, taking three wickets for Chris Rushworth, on his 35th birthday, and Ben Raine. Essex held on to their dreams of qualifying for Division One, after bowling Derbyshire out for 146.

