Tickets for some football matches now on sale

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland Athletics is excited to reunite with its extended Maryland Football family this fall. Now it’s time for Terrapin fans to reserve their seats, as single match tickets start at $23. Click here to access all 2021 singles football matches. Tickets to single games of Maryland Football are dynamically priced for the 2021 season. That means the best way to ensure you get the lowest prices possible is to buy early. For more information about dynamic pricing, click here. It’s also not too late to buy your 2021 season ticket. New this year is that fans can get their season ticket by placing only a 1% discount at first. To purchase, click here or for more info, visit umterps.com/Reunion. This fall, the Maryland soccer team will play seven of its 12 games at College Park, the first time Maryland has played seven games on campus since 2011. Also for the first time since 2001, the Terps will play all of their non-conference games at their home stadium. Led by third year head coach Michael Locksley , the Terrapins are returning 85 percent of their total production from last season. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. are set to accelerate Maryland’s airstrike, which ranked second in the Big Ten in 2020 with an average of 264.0 passing yards per game. The Terps return a trio of 2020 All-Big Ten honors on the defensive side of the ball, including sophomores Tarheeb Still , which led the nation in the breakup of passes by game in 2020. In addition to the seats being 100 percent filled again, Maryland is also excited to bring fans the full bumper experience in 2021. Tailgating has been part of the Maryland football tradition for decades and is built into the overall fabric of the gameday experience. We look forward to welcoming Maryland fans back together as they gather this fall to eat, drink and enjoy the company of friends and family before and after football games!Tailgating Guide. Click here for Maryland’s full schedule for 2021. -MARYLAND-

