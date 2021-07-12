Ash Barty transformation, tennis news

Before she could admit it to anyone else, Ash Barty had to admit it to herself.

“It took me a long time to put into words the fact that I wanted to dare to dream and say that I wanted to win this incredible tournament,” said Barty after winning Wimbledon over the weekend.

Barty’s golden run at the All England Club – where she became the first Australian woman to claim the title since fellow Indigenous star Evonne Goolagong Cawley 41 years ago – was the realization of a childhood dream.

But we didn’t know about it until this grand slam. In the past, Barty was never one to talk about her goals and identify exactly what she is chasing. But at Wimbledon this year, she finally felt comfortable telling the world what she wanted.

Barty’s mindset coach Ben Crowe says the Queenslander has always had goals and was highly motivated to achieve them – but she thought putting them into words meant opening herself up to the burden of expectations.

So for the most part, Barty remained silent. Until now.

“She had many goals, but she saw them as expectations of an outcome that we have no control over,” Crowe told Nova’s. Fitzy & Wippa on Monday. “The problem with athletes is that they confuse goals with expectations.

“We should all have goals or dreams, but what’s really important to realize is that there are no guarantees in life and if you make it an expectation, it will distract you, if you will.

“We get so distracted by things we can’t control… When you focus on all these things that you have no control over wanting to control, that’s the definition of fear.

“Ash has always had that intrinsic belief and desire, but she, probably like everyone else, had some distractions along the way.

“You identify whatever it is that you have no control over and you either accept that or you suffer.”

Barty’s public revelation that she desperately wanted to win Wimbledon represented the change in attitude Crowe was aiming for.

There’s nothing new about athletes talking about “process” over “result,” but the thing about Barty is that she sounds believable when she says the outcome isn’t what she’s focusing on.

As broadcaster Catherine Whitaker told: The tennis podcast for Barty’s finale: “This process not outcome approach to athletes – it’s the most results-based profession you can imagine, isn’t it? And yet you should have the ‘process, not result’ mentality. I think it’s extraordinary.”

Is Barty the new Roger Federer?

Barty’s transformation has been highlighted by tennis commentators for the past two weeks as the world’s No. 1 landed the award she most craved.

Before Saturday night’s final, BBC commentator David Law noted there was “a real change in the way Barty talks in public”, describing it as “contagious” and comparing her behavior off the pitch to Roger Federer.

There’s no obvious in the man game replacing Federer in terms of global appeal when he’s gone, but Barty is so popular she just might take over.

“This feels to me like this is something she’s even improved on over the past year,” Law said of Barty on The tennis podcast. “Because it no longer felt like she was using the term ‘we’ and talking about (coach) Craig Tyzzer and the team – that felt a bit like a comfort blanket, that she said that so she wouldn’t feel isolated on her own.

“Now it feels like something that’s cheering her up. She sounds completely sincere about the process.

“It’s the closest thing to Federer in terms of the way she plays and the way she talks.

“It’s like listening to a Roger Federer right now, in terms of her overall understanding of what she wants to be in a post-game interview, how she’s going to record her team and how she makes it sound like she loves this sport. and loves to be out and about and can’t believe her luck, and it’s not about the result – it’s about everything.

“It’s really catchy and uplifting and I think it relieves her from talking like that.”

Barty chooses to embrace the pressure

Whitaker has previously said she found the “business” Barty a difficult person to interview because she doesn’t give anything away. But the Queenslander is a different person than the one the world fell in love with when she won her first grand slam at the 2019 French Open.

The signs that Barty didn’t shy away from pursuing her dream were there before the tournament started, with a special dress to pay tribute to Cawley on the 50th anniversary of her first Wimbledon title.

Whitaker said Barty “embraced the pressure to try and match (Cawley)” while Law also saw the significance of Barty’s change of approach.

“Her announcing in advance that her dream is to win Wimbledon and not being afraid to make that known to everyone — that’s a marked departure from where she used to be,” Law said.

“I think back to less than two years ago, a number of times you (Whitaker) said you found Ash Barty a very difficult interview. I don’t think she would be now.

“I can imagine (interviewing Barty) it was like trying to play her. You won’t make mistakes, you won’t get casual mistakes because she is careful and very skilled at what she does.

“That has changed. Right, that has changed. She talks with such pleasure… she breaks it down in love for the sport.”

Tennis analyst Matt Roberts added that Barty’s willingness to make her Wimbledon dream public was an indication of how different she is.

“She has said out loud… that she has always dreamed of winning Wimbledon and she said in her interview on court (after her semi-final) that it would be a childhood dream come true if she won, said Roberts. The tennis podcast.

“That’s typical of someone who is… more confident in who she is, not afraid to fall short. I think she may not have said that before because she may have been afraid she would fall short. She doesn’t worry about that anymore, she has so much confidence in her own approach to the sport.

“That has to do with a lot of people. That she had the courage to lay down her ambitions in front of everyone. I think people respect that.”