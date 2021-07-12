Color of Hockey: Montgomery showcased for 2021 NHL Draft

William Douglas has been writing the blog The Color of Hockey for the past nine years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in sports. Today, he profiles Bryce Montgomery, a London defender of the Ontario Hockey League who was ranked No. 146 among the North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Bryce Montgomery was delighted to shoot a startling video announcing that his younger brother, Blake, had been selected by London in the ninth round (No. 176) of the 2021 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draw, putting them on might become teammates one day.

“It was really cool for me to announce Blake to the London family,” said Bryce, who signed with London in 2019. “It meant the world to me, and he is very excited to be part of the organization now and I can’t wait to see where his path takes him.”

Bryce Montgomery can’t wait to learn more about his own path. He is No. 146 in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Ranking of North American Skaters for the 2021 NHL draft. The first round is July 23 (8pm ET; ESPN2, SN, SN NU) with rounds 2-7 on July 24 (11am ET; NHLN, SN, SN NU).

“I’ve definitely been traveling a lot in the past few weeks, Blake had his draft and the upcoming NHL Draft,” he said. “I am truly humbled and grateful and I would be grateful wherever I land.”

Montgomery (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) has barely been home in the months leading up to conscription. He was on his way to demonstrate his skills as the OHL did not have a 2020-21 season due to concerns over the coronavirus.

He traveled to Massachusetts in May to play 10 games in the Pandemic Hockey League, a four-team operation for players whose seasons were hit by the pandemic.

Then later that month it went to Erie, Pennsylvania for 10 more games at the PBHH Invitational showcase, a six-team, two-week event hosted by various OHL players to give players the chance to play for NHL scouts before the dryness.

“That’s probably the most scouts I’ve ever played for, from NHL teams, ever,” Montgomery said. “These showcases were my season. They were so important because I had no chance of a regular season.”

A product of the Washington Little Caps and Team Maryland AAA programs and Cushing Academy prep school hockey, Montgomery had two assists in 33 games for London in 2019-20.

Joey Tenute of NHL Central Scouting said the display cases should serve Montgomery well for the design.

“He was doing some things he had to do to be seen, so he’s definitely on the radar,” Tenute said. “He’s a big defender who can skate well. He’s got good reach. He’s got good attacking instincts. He’s a man who looks to jump up and join the rush and become that trailing option. He has a good shot. In the Erie tournament, he scored some nice goals.”

Billy Sullivan, a London scout who first noticed Montgomery as a six-foot-tall, slick-skating 13-year-old, said there’s even more to gain.

“He got great coaching in his first year, but he was a rookie and we were a very close team,” said Sullivan. “This year (2021-22) he really gets the ball a bit. Where he will be at the end of this year and at the end of four years, in my opinion, is worlds away from where he is now.”

Montgomery comes from an athletic and historical background. His father, Matthew, was an All-American defenseman at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, an NCAA Division III school in Winona. He holds the college record for most goals by a defender in a season, 20 in 1988-89.

“My father, he is our rock,” Montgomery said. “He’s a hockey man, a hockey guru. Ever since I was a little kid, he was my personal coach.”

Montgomery’s mother, Kimberly Robinson, played basketball for the University of California-Berkeley. His grandmother, Debbie Montgomery, was a civil rights activist, the first female officer of the St. Paul, Minnesota Police Department in 1975 and founder of the Mariucci Inner City Hockey Starter Association in 1984. A street in St. Paul bears her name.

Montgomery’s 16-year-old brother Blake, a striker, was selected in the OHL draw for his skills and family hockey pedigree.

“His skill and hockey IQ may be even more than where Bryce was, or at least on the same ballpark,” Sullivan said. “Bryce could do a little more because of his natural skills, but Blake really understands the game and he has great hands-on too.”

Blake Montgomery (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) said he will play for Seacoast Performance Academy in New Hampshire in 2020-21. He’s already learning the ropes of playing for London and the OHL from his big brother and potential future teammate.

“I’m learning from him off-ice discipline, managing my time better because he’s very good at that, work ethic in general because he works very hard,” Blake said. “It’s great that he’s here. I know what to expect there.”

Photos: Matt Hiscox Photography

Listen: New Episode of NHL Draft Class