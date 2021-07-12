Sharath Kamal – The New Indian Express





Through YEARS NEW DELHI: India’s top-ranked table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal is not “watching” the Paris Olympics as he believes the upcoming Tokyo Games will be his last and he wants to give his best shot in the quadrennial event. The Tokyo Olympics start on July 23 and run until August 8 this year. The event was supposed to take place last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The kind of fitness I can maintain and the way I can train I really don’t know, it’s about the motivation to go to the next Olympic competition, but right now I’m not looking at that. I’m I’m not watching to 2024. My full focus is on Tokyo and I will play because this is my last, I will try to give everything,” Sharath told ANI. The upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators, Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa confirmed last week. Sharath trained for the Olympics, but playing in the Tokyo Games without fans was something he didn’t think about. “Training camp I think was much needed at the time where lockdown was an issue and we had a lot of restrictions regarding training, so once we got to the training camp the bio bubble was formed and it was good,” said Sharath. “In the camp we did a lot of simulations, like playing a match because it was a semi-final or quarter-final and then a final game because there was only one table and people were trying to cheer for us. “But since then the decision has changed and we had to rehearse without fans in a quiet room. I feel the camp was really good and I’m very happy with the way the camp went,” he added. Sharath said he wasn’t sure about the new COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Japan, but he’s pretty much confident in addressing the situation once he reaches Tokyo. “A lot has happened and I’ve been through a lot of anxiety and stress, but right now I’m completely focused on the Olympics,” Sharath said. “I still don’t know much about other things, there are so many things that we are not sure about because of the new COVID restrictions. “But I’m pretty much used to all these things and I know how to deal with that over the years, hopefully things will get better,” he added. On the odds of winning a medal in mixed doubles, Sharath said: “In mixed doubles, we have a fair chance of getting a medal because you start with the round of 16 and are only three rounds away from a medal. . “In singles we are almost six to seven laps away from the medal, so that makes it a bit more difficult. So mixed doubles is where the focus is, but at the same time, singles is also something I personally look at.” he signed off.

