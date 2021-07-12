Washington Football Team President Eliminates One Team Rebranding Nickname in 2022

The Washington Football Team will be renamed in 2022, but one name is already off the table. Washington President Jason Wright announced on the team’s website that “Warriors” will not be considered a team name and logo for the rebrand, as the franchise will remove “all ties to Native American imagery”.

“This engagement showed us a consensus that moving forward without ties to Native American imagery is the way forward,” Wright said in a statement. “I am personally and deeply grateful to the leaders of the Native American community who have connected with us and shared painful, raw and real stories that continue to this day. Their stories confirmed our decision to take a new direction in creating our new name and identity, and we are proud to continue this journey with a pledge to our community – a pledge to remain inclusive in our process and collaborate with our fans.”

Washington is said to have narrowed its search to a handful of replacement names last year, and Warriors was one of the first favorites for the next nickname — along with Redtails, Redhawks and Americans. According to Wright, communities involved with the organization “clearly acknowledged that Warriors ties in too closely with Native American themes.”

With the Warriors out of the equation, Washington does its part to eliminate all Native American bands for the next nickname.

Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



“We have 89 years of history in this league and if we didn’t recognize our previous use of Indigenous imagery when considering the new name, we would be disregarding the individuals and communities that were hurt by the previous name,” Wright said. “We have made significant changes to our organization and culture, and our new name should reflect these changes. To this end, we will choose an identity that unambiguously departs from any use of or approximate association with Native American imagery.

“I know this can be disappointing for some people. But as I’ve said many times before, our new identity should unite us. It should bring us together the way this team comes together on the football field and the way we fans have seen.” come together and proudly support our team and our DMV community.”