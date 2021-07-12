UPDATED with MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Burgum Presents Rough Rider Award to Gold Medal-Winning Lamoureux Twins at Grand Forks on Wednesday





BISMARCK, ND Gov. Doug Burgum will present the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award to Olympic gold medalists and advocates Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson on Wednesday, July 14 in Grand Forks, ND, where the Lamoureux twins grew up, played for the women’s hockey team of the University of North Dakota and alive today. The governor will present the award to the Lamoureux twins at a public ceremony on July 14 at 4 p.m. at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. The ceremony is free and open to the public and media and will be streamed live on the Governors Facebook Page Facebook. A reception follows. Doors open at 3 p.m. and event parking is free in the Ralph Engelstad Arena car parks. A media availability with the governor and the twins Lamoureux will take place from 3 pm to 3.30 pm in the green room of the arena. Media interested in attending are requested to enter the arena through the main entrance and check in at the main office for directions to the green room. Burgum announced the Lamoureux twins as the 45this and 46this recipients of the Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest award for its citizens, on June 11, 2020. A formal presentation of the award in 2020 was postponed due to obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to Burgum, Lamoureux-Morando and Lamoureux-Davidson, the following speakers will be present during the ceremony: UND chairman Andrew Armacost.

Coach Gordon Stafford, director of girls’ hockey and head coach at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, Minnesota, where the Lamoureux twins played high school hockey.

dr. Colleen Hacker, mental skills coach for USA Hockey at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, where the Lamoureux twins played.

David Cohen, senior advisor to the CEO of Comcast, who has worked closely with the Lamoureux twins in their advocacy.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Bill Peterson, director of the State Historical Society, who both endorse the selection of the Rough Rider Award winners and will help unveil the official portrait of the Lamoureux twins. The portrait was painted by Minot-based artist Vern Skaug, who since 1970 has painted many of the portraits that hang in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame in the North Dakota Capitol. Lamoureux-Morando and Lamoureux-Davidson achieved national and international fame as members of the gold medal-winning 2018 US Olympic Womens Ice Hockey Team. Each contributed to game-changing moments in the gold medal match, with Lamoureux-Morando leveling the game at the end of the rules and Lamoureux-Davidson scoring the winning goal in the shootout. Lamoureux-Morando and Lamoureux-Davidson have continued to use their platform as gold medalists to promote gender equality and better access for disadvantaged youth, and in July 2019 founded the Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation. The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes current and former North Dakotas who have been influenced by the state in gaining national recognition in their fields, thus paying tribute to North Dakota and its citizens. Members of the media with questions about technical specifications and lineup for the event may contact John Martens of the Ralph Engelstad Arena at: [email protected] or (701) 777-0833.

