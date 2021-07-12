Three black footballers face racial abuse after England defeat at Euro 2020 : NPR

switch caption Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William condemn the racial harassment of black players in front of the England national football team after the team lost Sunday in the Euro 2020 championship.

The country’s leading football organizations are now pushing for consequences for the torrent of intimidation that began almost immediately after England lost to Italy 3-2 on penalties. The game marked England’s first international final appearance in over 50 years.

The abuse is aimed at the three English players who missed their penalty kicks. All three Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka are black.

Prince William, who is chairman of the English Football Association, wrote on Twitter that he was “sick of the racist abuse” against the three black players. “It must stop now and everyone involved must be held accountable,” he said.

Authorities and social media giants face calls to action

In a statement released MondayThe Football Association, the sport’s governing body in England, urged the UK government to take action against legislation to criminalize online harassment and called on social media companies to do more to remove abusive users.

“We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are appalled by the online racism that has been targeted on social media against some of our English players,” the statement said. “We couldn’t be more clear that anyone behind such disgusting behavior is not welcome to follow the team.”

London Metropolitan Police announced that it will investigate the abuse.

“If you abuse one of our players, you miss us all. Racist abuse causes trauma. It will affect the targeted players, their teammates, and we know it will affect their peers as well.” said the Association of Professional Footballersthe players’ union.

Harassment and racist comments began to flood the three players’ social media accounts once the game was over. A mural in the city of Manchester depicting Rashford, in honor of his charity work, has been damaged in a manner that police have called ‘racially aggravated’.

switch caption Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

England coach says the messages are ‘unforgivable’

Gareth Southgate, the national team coach, called the harassment “unforgivable”.

“It’s just not what we stand for,” Southgate said at a press conference on Monday, praising Rashford, Sancho and Saka’s play. “We’re healing together as a team now, and we’re there for them, and I know 99% of the audience will be too, because they’ll appreciate how well they played.”

In the penalty shootout, England made the first two shots, made by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, who are both white.

Then Rashford and Sancho, who had moved into the game towards the end of extra time to take part in a shootout, missed, with Rashford’s kick bouncing off the post and Sancho being saved by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma .

A pair of saves by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford left England clinging to a chance at victory, as long as 19-year-old Arsenal star Saka could sink the crucial fifth shot.

But Saka’s effort was also saved by Donnarumma, causing the Italians to throw a frenzied feast as the English players collapsed, heads in their hands.

“Last night we witnessed the leadership and character we have always known and loved in Bukayo. However, this sense of pride quickly turned to sadness due to the racist comments our young player received on his social media platforms after the final whistle.” Arsenal, Saka’s Premier League club, wrote in a statement on Monday. “Our message to Bukayo is: keep your head up, we are so incredibly proud of you and we can’t wait to welcome you back home to Arsenal soon.”

None of the three players involved have spoken publicly since the game.

Players in England have experienced racism for years

England players have long faced racism and many have spoken out about the issue in recent years, including Rashford, who earlier this year cited the racist abuse he receives from football fans.”humanity and social media at its worst.”

At this year’s Euro tournament, the England team knelt before the games in a demonstration against racial inequality, much to the derision of some fans.

“Hate is a strong word. But the racist who relies on black English footballers to bring them glory as if they were their servants, and then turns against them when they fail to fulfill their dreams, has my deepest contempt,” wrote Musa Okwonga , an English football writer, on Twitter after the game when the bullying started.