Euro 2020, Wimbledon, Lord’s cricket are Covid experiments for UK Quartz

About 60,000 fans packed Wembley Stadium on Sunday to watch Italy beat England in the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament. That same weekend, the Wimbledon Center Court was packed: 15,000 people witnessed Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty win their singles titles. And on Saturday, 23,000 spectators filled Lords Cricket Ground, where England played against Pakistan.

Now England is anxiously waiting to see how many of these sports fans are getting sick of Covid-19.

All three events were part of England’s move towards July 19, when the economy fully reopens after the coronavirus pandemic. At Lords and Wimbledon there were no restrictions on the number of attendees; Wembley was two-thirds full, just like during the semi-finals of the European Championship earlier this week. Since the first major sports competitions since the start of the pandemic were allowed to play in front of such massive crowds, they were also trials. The goal: to help government understand not only whether such fixtures are safe, but also what protocols will be needed for full-capacity events in the near future.

England waiting for an open season

The summer has developed on this. Wimbledon started on June 28 at a 50% capacity and worked its way up to a full Center Court for the final. England’s first match during the Euro 2020, against Croatia at Wembley, was allowed to receive a maximum of 22,500 spectators. Sporting events that were not part of this special pilot scheme could draw up to 10,000 people or a quarter of their capacity, whichever was lower.

To attend one of the matches on the weekend, spectators could show proof that you have received two doses of vaccination, with the second dose given at least 14 days earlier. (About 64% of the UK’s adult population have had both doses of vaccine.) Or they may give a negative result on a lateral flow test done within 48 hours of their visit. Residents of England were also able to demonstrate through their National Health Service (NHS) app that they had natural immunity to an attack of Covid-19 in the past 180 days.

The games were tests of the effectiveness of Covid status certification, spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson Johnson said mid June, when the government first announced its plans. Many of the questions surrounding these certifications are still unanswered. For example, will people who do lateral flow tests self-report their results honestly enough to avoid flare-ups of illness after the event? Does the UK have to consider vaccination-only eligibility criteria like some US events?as a Bruce Springsteen concert or live recordings of Saturday Night Livehave done?Does a 180-day Covid attack still guarantee natural immunity, especially when variants of the coronavirus are floating around?

The NHS is storing contact details of self-reported lateral flow tests as part of its ongoing Test and Trace programme, allowing health professionals to monitor spectators and advise them to test themselves in case another audience member tests positive for Covid.

Spectators attending the recent pilot sporting events also had their movements recorded and analyzed by Movement Strategies, a crowd dynamics consultancy, to study effective ventilation patterns and the flow of people through large venues. A small portion of the crowd was asked to voluntarily wear tracking devices inside the stadium, in order to map their locations and paths over the course of the matches.

The sports weekend was at stake

The stakes are huge for the government, which has committed itself to an irreversible schedule of full reopening. If these pilot events don’t cause outbreaks of illness in their spectators, they will provide blueprints for more events and venues all summer long: nightclubs, stadiums, concert halls, indoor arenas.

In 2018 only theater and live music generated 2.3 billion ($3.2 billion) in revenue and employs nearly half a million people; last year, these sectors were closed for most of the year. The 2020 lockdown cost the English Premier League $1 billion in pre-tax revenue losses. Finding successful ways to re-host these events will not only help businesses and workers make up for the past year, but will also validate the effectiveness of the UK’s vaccination rollout and lockdown plans.

On the other hand, if this pilot capacity squeeze leads directly to spikes in Covid cases, that will roll back the government’s plans. The authorities will have to find stricter rules for agreements, such as the implementation of vaccine passports, which events in the US have taken advantage of. Johnson has opposed this idea, out of concern that vaccine passports discriminate against people who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons.

A runaway infection rate, with a corresponding rise in hospitalizations and deaths, will jeopardize the full reopening, forcing the government to bring down the shutters again to bring the disease under control. And it will be reviewing ideas about what it means to live with Covid in the very near future, what is possible and what is not.