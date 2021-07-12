Sports Illustrated covers the Tokyo Olympics, certainly unlike any other in the Olympic preview edition





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Olympics are less than two weeks away and America’s most decorated gymnast heads to Tokyo, focused, more motivated and better than ever. For what will probably be her last Olympics, Simone Biles sat down with senior writer Stephanie Apstein to think about why she competes, who she fights for, and what life is like after gymnastics. The issue of Sports Illustrated Olympic Preview, online today and now on newsstands, also includes: Pat Fordes profile of Michael Phelps heir Caeleb Dressel, Michael Rosenbergs look at top sprinter Noah Lyles and how 2020 has changed him and the country he represents, and more. on the cover A pandemic year and the postponed Tokyo Games gave reigning world champions Simone Biles plenty of time to think, and she’s more confident than ever about what’s important. Biles talks about finding her voice in social movements, between childhood and adulthood, life under pandemic lockdown and more with senior writer Stephanie Apstein. Features of the August issue The swimming machine: He runs like a wide receiver, leaps forward like an NBA and moves through the water with power and grace. Caeleb Dressel is a swimming machine and Pat Forde explains why he might be watching a Phelps-esque medal catch in Japan. Let these games begin: An Olympic welcome is planned for five new sports (and stars) are debuting this year across land and sea: skateboarding (Nyjah Huston), 3-on-3 basketball (Kelsey Plum), sport climbing (Kyra Condie), karate (Sakura Kokumai), and surfing (Caroline Marks). Catch flight: How do you prepare for an Olympics during a pandemic? It’s hard enough, but sprinter Noah Lyles also battled depression and struggled with the racial tensions he saw in America in 2020. But according to Michael Rosenberg, the reigning world champion in the 200 meters fought through it, and at his first Olympics he is looking for gold. Meet team USA: Some are new faces and some are familiar, but finally the wait is over for them all. More on the more than 500 American athletes from across the country who endured delays, health problems and training interruptions to chase gold in Tokyo. Welcome to Tokyo: 5-Minute Sports Illustrated Guide Greg Bishop about the uncertain Olympic Games that are finally here.

Tokyo location map: what’s happening where.

Robot Olympic guides and driverless cars: Tokyo’s technology.

The Tokyo Games according to the numbers.

The talk of the 1920 Games: a duel between a fencer and a sportswriter, by, Mark Bechtel.

The Watchlist: Highlight events in NBC’s over 7,000 hours of coverage.

The Olympic age group, from a 12-year-old Syrian table tennis player to a 58-year-old table tennis player from Luxembourg (with many other sports and ages in between).

Q&A with 17-year-old skateboarding medalist hopeful Bryce Wettstein. To schedule a broadcast or print interview, please contact SI at [email protected] About Sports Illustrated Illustrated Sports (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for his role in shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans around the world. We bring powerful stories to life through world-class live events, immersive experiences and lifestyle products. SI’s award-winning media company captures moments and turns them into history through rich and thoughtful journalism, iconic and beloved photography, and across digital platforms ranging from Emmy-awarded video to an ever-expanding social community. About Maven Maven is a modern media company that operates and supports premium media brands including Sports Illustrated and TheStreet. Maven leverages superior technology, iconic brands and marketing expertise to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. For more information, visit www.maven.io.

