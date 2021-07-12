



The 2021 MLB Draft has reached Day 2 of its three-day schedule. The Oakland Ashes made one pick in the first round on Sunday and now on Monday they make nine more in rounds 2-10. Selected high school shortstop yesterday in the 1th round Max Muncy, and you can click here to read all about him. It is the second consecutive year that they have taken a California high school hitter in the 1st round, the second time in three years that they have started with a shortstop, and also the second time in the past decade that they have drafted an infielder named Max Muncy (although the original came in the 5th round in 2012). The rest of the design doesn’t have the same level of hype as the opening burst, but plenty of stars can still be discovered in these later rounds. For example, on the current Ashes roster, Sean Murphy (3rd round), Cole Irvin (5th), Tony Kemp (5th) and Mark Canha (7th) all started their professional careers in this range. Work on Sunday started as early as 10 a.m. PT with the start of the 2nd round, so see below for all the Axis latest picks. This post will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for the latest updates. 2nd Round (No. 60): Zack Gelof, 3B Faith is a 21-year-old college student at the University of Virginia. MLB Pipeline ranked him 86th on their pre-draft board, with the following report for the 63 infielder: Scouting figures: Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Walk: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 45 | Total: 50 Faith still has the best raw power of all the bats in this Draft class, especially among college hitters. That power showed up in games in 2020 at his pitching-friendly Virginia home base park, hitting five home runs in 18 games, though he didn’t find that power punch consistent in 2021. It comes with a bit of an all-or-nothing approach that has resulted in a good amount of swing-and-miss, with an Adam Duvall-esque offensive profile. While his strikeout rate dropped and he walked a lot in 2021, there was no increase in offensive impact. The 6-foot-3 infielder walks well, especially for his size, and is a better athlete than people would expect. That said, it’s unclear if he will remain in third place. He has enough arm and can move well enough to hold on and become an Austin Riley type in the hot corner. But his limitations may necessitate a move to an outfield corner, where he could establish himself as a power-hitting rightfielder. More info is coming to Faith, and keep hitting refresh to discover the next picks below! 3rd round (no. 97): 4th round (no. 127): 5th round (no. 158): 6th round (no. 188): 7th round (no. 218): 8th round (no. 248): 9th round (no. 278): 10th round (no. 308):

