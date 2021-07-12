Soroti Cricket Academy and FAMMI Extend Support to Their Stakeholders

The Soroti Cricket Academy has extensively supported its stakeholders during this period of the second lockdown.

Last year, Soroti Cricket Academy signed a partnership with Feed a million mouths during the same lockdown period to reduce the loss of revenue caused by the lockdown. Last year, more than 100 families benefited from the same program.

And this year, through the same partnership with Feed A Million Mouths Uganda, the academy was able to distribute an additional 2.4 tons of nutritious NRG for its cricketers, their families and teachers who are part of their programs.

The nutritious high fiber pride meal called NRG Xtra has the ability to keep one sufficiently full while still reaping all the nutritional benefits. This innovation has proven to be an effective solution in vulnerable communities where access to food is difficult.

The aim of the partnership is to feed at least 500 households over the next six months. A collaboration that will clearly have a major impact on the community.

Founded in 2014, Soroti Cricket Academy has used cricket to solve societal problems such as early marriage, gender-based violence and school dropout. Their programs were mainly aimed at communities from the poor urban settlements.

The academy has been able to produce some exciting talent that has greatly benefited the women’s national team.