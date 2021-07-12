Sports
Viking football tickets are now on sale
After nearly two years of absence from the gridiron, we are more than excited to welcome fans back to Hillsboro Stadium this fall. With five fall college football Saturdays scheduled, you don’t want to miss the action. Promotions and giveaways this season include a Vikings camo hat, fanny pack, quarter zip and pom beanie.Tickets can be purchased by click hereor by calling 503-725-6571.
Hospitality and groups
Treat your group to all the thrills of Portland State Football by planning a trip to Hillsboro Stadium!Group tickets can be purchased by emailing[email protected]or call 503-725-6571.All group tickets are subject to availability and must be purchased in advance; they cannot be purchased on match day.
Group tickets:Group pricing is available throughout Hillsboro Stadium. Fans who purchase a minimum of 10 tickets will receive $5 off their price per ticket. You choose your favorite chairs in the house. *Not applicable to tickets under $10. Cannot be combined with other promotions.
Vikings Club Box:20 tickets – $1,000/game: Offer your guests one of the best views in the stadium. This covered outdoor space is located close to the pitch, above the end zone. Catering packages available.
Premium Suite:25 Tickets – $1,000/game: Located in the top corner of Hillsboro Stadium, the Premium Suites offer a deluxe sports entertainment experience, complete with indoor and outdoor seating and 360 views. Each suite is a 200 square meter private tent on top of the stadium. Catering packages available.
Party Deck:60 Tickets – $2,500/game: Take your experience to the next level! Check out the latest way to experience Vikings Football with your own private marquee in the south corner of Hillsboro Stadium. From the hall level you can look down on all the action while still being part of the crowd. Catering packages available.
