Osinbajo Unveils Official Outfit Of Team Nigeria, Sends Athletes On – The Sun Nigeria

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday unveiled Team Nigeria’s Olympics gear and equipment and the team’s presentation of the TEAM NIGERIA contingent to President Muhammadu Buhari as they en route to compete in the Olympics before the contingent departs for Tokyo, Japan on July 13, 2021.

A total of 58 athletes will compete for victory at the Olympic Games and 22 athletes at the Paralympic Games respectively.

Twenty-three coaches must represent the country at the Games, in the following nine sports Athletics – 18 (6 men and 12 women), basketball – 24 (12 men and 12 women), badminton – 3 (1 men and 2 women), canoeing – 1 (1 woman) and gymnastics – 1 (1 man).

Others are Rowing – 1 (1 woman), Table Tennis – 4 (2 men and 2 women), Taekwondo – 1 (1 woman) and Wrestling – 5 (1 men, 4 women).

Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, urged the team to replicate the achievements of past Nigerian Olympians, noting that you stand on the shoulders of giants.

Recalling the exploits of Nigerian teams of the past, the Vice President added that you will also carry in front of you the encouragement of the great exploits of Nigerian Olympians.

The vice president reminded the team of such legends as Chioma Ajunwa who won the gold medal in the 1996 Olympics for the long jump and became the first black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event.

The Super Eagles who won the gold medal for soccer in 1996; that was the team that had the big ones; Augustine Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi (who attended the event), Sunday Oliseh, Taribo West, Kanu Nwankwo, Abiodun Obafemi, Emmanuel Amuneke, Emmanuel Babayaro, Garba Lawal, Joseph Dosu, Kingsley Obiekwu, Mobi Obaraku, Uche Okechukwu, Teslim Fatusi, Tijani Babangida, Victor Ikpeba and Wilson Oruma that was the year we beat the world’s best soccer countries Brazil and Argentina and we all held our heads high.

Moving on, Osinbajo said in 2000, in Sydney we again beat the best in the world, winning the gold in the 4400m relay after the US team was disqualified for using performance-enhancing drugs. Our team then was Clement Chukwu, Late Sunday Bada, Enefiok Udo-Ubong, Jude Monye and two other members of the team, Fidelis Gadzama and Nduka Awazie.

And for anyone who thinks we’re kidding, maybe they didn’t see our Saturday practice basketball game with the US team, especially Precious Achiuwa’s awesome block against KD – Kevin Durant, who is probably the best player in the NBA right now. So Precious, you are the real MVP!

You stand on the shoulders of giants and with the quality and intensity of the training you have received and your performance in the qualifying series for the Olympic Games, I am convinced that by God’s grace you will make history again and become the best in the world. defeat .

The vice president urged the team to promote Olympic ideals, saying Olympics are about fair play, honesty, teamwork, respect and friendship. I trust that you, as worthy ambassadors of Nigeria, will do an excellent job of representing our nation.

Fair play clearly recommends every athlete not to use prohibited substances or cheat in any way. Half the joy and satisfaction of victory is that it has been won fairly.

Each of you who participate in the games opens a page in history for yourself, your families, your community and the nation.

Osinbajo assured the team of the prayers and support of all Nigerians as they compete with athletes from other countries.

His words: Your performance at the games will write your names in national and international sports history. You carry with you the hopes and aspirations of millions as you compete in Tokyo. But you will have the assurance of the prayers and best wishes of all Nigerians in this endeavor.

While praising the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for coordinating the various sports federations in preparation for the Games, the vice president urged athletes to make good use of the facilities at the city’s training ground. Kizarazu to steer itself in the right direction. form before the Games.

He urged the team to continue to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols and strictly adhere to the IOC Playbook to protect their health and that of others around them.

Earlier in his remarks, Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare said the athletes were ready to make the country proud and presented the Nigeria-made kits for the Nigerian contingent to the Vice President.

I am pleased to announce today that the complete kit for Team Nigeria for the Tokyo 2020 Games has been produced with a heavy dose of local content. We thank AFA Sports, Africa For Africa, a local sports equipment manufacturing company, for providing the production of uniforms for Team Nigeria. This is a true testament and commitment of the Buhari administration to support and grow local content and industry across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

For his part, President of the Olympic Committee of Nigeria, Habu Gumel thanked the President and Vice President for honoring Team Nigeria and assured that the contingent will not disappoint the country.

I am pleased to inform Mr President that all 15 athletes with Olympic scholarships have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has slowed training momentum for the Games, we are still optimistic that the crop of Nigerian qualified athletes will make our country proud of the Tokyo Olympics.

A highlight of the occasion was the formal handover of Team Nigeria to the Nigeria Olympic Committee by the Vice President and Minister of Sports, and the unveiling of the team’s official outfit and equipment.

Speaking on behalf of the athletes, Odunayo Adeokoroye assured that the contingent is made up of discipline athletes who will make the country proud during his outing.

The Nigeria team consists of Athletics: Oduduru Divine – Men’s 100m & 200m, Adegoke Enoch – Men’s 100m, Usheoritse Itsekiri – Men’s 100m, Enekwechi Chukwuebuka – Men’s Shotput, Okagbare Blessing – Women’s 100m & 200m, 4 x 100m relay, Nwokocha Grace – Women’s 100m and 200m, 4 x 100m relay, Amusan Tobi – Women’s 100m hurdles, Ofili Favor – Women’s 200m, 4 x 100m relay, Usoro Ruth – Women’s long jump and triple jump and Brume Ese – Women’s long jump.

Others are Echikunwoke Annette – women’s hammer throw, George Patience – women’s 400m, mixed 4 x 400m relay, Chukwuma Rosemary – women’s 100m, 4 x 100m Rela and Onyekwere Chioma – women’s discus.

The mixed 4 x 400 relay team consists of: Uko Imaobong Nse – 4 x 400m relay, Nathaniel Samson – 4 x 400m relay, Okezie Chidi – 4 x 400m relay and George Patience – 4 x 400m relay

The women’s 4 x 100 relay are L: Okagbare Blessing – 4 x 100m, Nwokocha Grace – 4 x 100m, Ofili Favor – 4 x 100m and Omovoh Knowledge – 4 x 100m

AP athletes: Ajayi Yinka – 4 x 400m mixed relay, Ojeli Ifeanyi – 4 x 400m mixed relay and Godbless Tima – 4 x 100m relay.

Badminton: Adesokan Dorcas – Women’s Singles Event, Olufua Godwin – Men’s Doubles Event and Opeyori Anuoluwapo – Men’s Doubles Event.

Basketball: Men’s team (12) and Women’s team (12)

Canoeing: Bello Ayomide – Women’s Sprint C1, 200m

Gymnastics: Uche Eke – Artistic gymnastics for men.

Rowing: Esther Tamaramiyebi Toko – Women’s Single Sculs WX1

Taekwondo: Elizabeth Anyanacho – Women -67kg

Table tennis: Omotayo Olajide – men’s singles, Aruna Quadri – men’s singles, Edem Offiong – women’s singles and Olufunke Oshonaike – women’s singles

Wrestling: Adekuoroye Odune – women’s freestyle 57 kg, Oborodudu Blessing – women’s freestyle 68 kg, Aminat Adeniyi – women’s freestyle 62 kg, Adijat Idris – women’s freestyle 50 kg and Ekerekeme Agiomor – men’s freestyle 86 kg.

The ceremony included federal lawmakers, officials from the Japanese embassy in Nigeria, 45 athletes and their coaches, officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Olympic Committee of Nigeria.

