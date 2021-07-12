This Golf Tournament Joke Patrick Mahomes (and fans) fell for has rocked all sorts of people on social media | This is the Loop





We live in an attention-seeking Tiktok world, and with it comes a lot of completely nonsensical “jokes”, often staged and/or just not funny. However, a prank pulled at the American Century Championship last weekend was definitely not staged, was definitely funny and is sure to get a ton of #takes in the aftermath. All in all, a quality joke.

The gist: A fan at Lake Tahoe threw a ball near a large group of other fans near one of the fairways and said “heads up” hoping they’d believe the ball had been hit by a competitor. As the small crowd began to notice and point the ball at each other, the news that it was possible Patrick Mahomes’ ball began to spread like wildfire. As Mahomes made his way up the fairway, an even larger crowd began to form around the golf ball.

As Mahomes found out, it wasn’t his ball, of course, but the ball the fan threw near a crowd and made them all believe it was Mahomes,” including Mahomes, who walked up to him to check and said: “I’m not.” We should point out that a Marshal actually pointed Mahomes in the direction of the prank ball, so the Marshal fell for it and Mahomes in turn, too.

I mean, you should just point your hat at this boy. He had fooled everyone, so much so that, knowing he hit the ball way further than that, Mahomes still checked to make sure it was his. This was better executed than one of those magical Andy Reid play-action screen plays that somehow always result in a touchdown.

As you can imagine, there were many reactions to the joke on social media, ranging from “this is hilarious” to “give this kid the electric chair”. Okay, not that far, but still people like to share their opinion. Here’s a sampling of the comments in the comment section of another Instagram account:

All fair points. It’s a very good joke. It’s also one that will probably never see the light of day again, because A. it’s never going to be as good as this one, and B. people will absolutely ruin it just like us ruin everything else. The pace of the game is already slow enough, let’s not add anything to it.

