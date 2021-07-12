Akhil Herwadkar leaves Mumbai | Cricket News







We have given him the Certificate of No Objection (NOC), MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik told TOI on Monday. In 38 first-class games, the southpaw has scored 2,399 runs @ an average of 37.48, with seven hundred and fifty nine. The 26-year-old also played 27 matches on List A (874 runs, two centuries, two fifties, average: 34.96) and 14 T20 matches (282

At one point, Herwadkar played for India A and was seen as a test prospect, but unfortunately the batsman was unable to keep his consistency nor his spot in the Mumbai squad later on. After making his debut in 2011, he played his last game for Mumbai in the 2018 defeat of the Ranji giants at Wankhede Stadium.

Herwadkars name was missing from a list of 45 players selected Monday for a fitness camp by Mumbai’s newly appointed senior selection committee, led by former Indian pacesetter Salil Ankola. The dates of this will be announced when the covid restrictions are lifted by the state government.

Meanwhile, the selectors named India’s limited overs batsman Shreyas Iyer for the fitness camp. Iyer had missed the first half of the IPL due to a shoulder injury, requiring surgery in April. The Delhi Capitals skipper is recovering from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore and should be fit for the next leg of the IPL in the UAE.

He’s at NCA. Find his (fitness) status (from NCA) and evaluate his fitness before the camp starts. Shreyas will hopefully be fit for the season. He already looks good, Ankola told TOI.

Depending on government permission, you can play golf at the camp in Mumbai, or outside the city if necessary. These players are only selected for the fitness camp. If someone does well in the local tournaments, that player will be selected for Mumbai, a source said.

In addition to Iyer, the list of players for the camp also includes other current players from India, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, who appears to have recovered from his injury, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw. We selectors had a meeting today, in which the head coach (Amol Muzumdar) also participated. We made sure that all selected players are at the peak of their fitness when the season starts. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy kicks off on October 20. We chose the probabilities so that when the government restrictions are lifted, there are already plans, Ankola told TOI on Monday. Better to be prepared and then prepare when everything is announced, he said.

