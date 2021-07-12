



DALLAS, Texas, United States–Amateur hockey player Calvin Mees,

also known as Cal Mees,

from Dallas, Texas, USA, successfully completed playing in 552 USA hockey

sanctioned Ice Hockey Games from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, setting the new world record for the “Most ice hockey games played by an individual in one year”, according to the WORLD RECORD ACADEMY. “My motivation for setting the record for the”most ice hockey games played by a person in one year” came from my love for the sport itself. After playing at least 300 games a year for at least six years in a row, I wanted to do something memorable and push myself to play as many games as possible in one year, says Cal Mees. “I had the absolute time of my life getting this world record.” “I started playingng ice hockey when I was 6 years old in Bismarck, North Dakota, at 61 I love hockey even more now than when I was a kid, says

Cal Mees. “I am a member of both de

Dallas Warriors Disabled Veterans Hockey Team,

and the Fort Worth Patriots Hockey Team, which were created to provide our U.S. military veterans with a great way to rehabilitate through the great sport of ice hockey. “My motivation to set the record for ‘most ice hockey games played by a person in one year’ came from my love for the sport itself. The facts The 552 matches were played all year round and were achieved in 263 days of actual playing time.

The 552 ice hockey games played during the year were played by 90 different hockey teams in 33 different hockey leagues in 12 different ice arenas in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

The

most games played in one day was 17 games on 6 different teams in a 24-hour ice hockey tournament. The

most different ice rinks played in one day was 5, with 5 different leagues.

The

most games played in one month turned 65.

At one point in the year, Cal . was

roasted in 18 different teams.

While working on this world record, Cal suffered a torn rotator cuff, torn ligaments and tendons in his wrist, avulsion fractures of the thumb and ankle, and fractures of the fibula and ulna all year round. Cal then had shoulder and wrist surgery in 2020 and now plays 30+ hockey games a month again. Achieving this world record goal would not have been possible without the patience and help of hulp

Chuck Buker, General Manager at

Ice cream in the parks in Arlington Texas, where I played 255 out of 552 games in 2019. “The Multiple”

Children’s Health Star Centers were also integral to achieving this record, as I was able to play on multiple rinks on multiple teams in multiple competitions, with the full support of the Children’s Health Stars Centers rink managers. “Thanks to Tom and the

World Record Academy for your help and patience in commemorating this world record.” On the web: Related Links:

