W

chicken Camp Presenting its results for the first quarter of 2021, it highlighted its US expansion into 14 states, with the company closely monitoring recent New York regulations. Could you share an update, more details about your plans in New York, two months after online sports betting was signed into law? What are your performance, feedback and business strategies in key US markets, and what other states would be attractive for Kambi’s entry this year?

The regulated market in the United States is becoming increasingly important to Kambi, and US revenues are growing every year as a percentage of our total gross gaming revenue. We were able to facilitate an online or retail launch every nine days in 2020, and Kambi has achieved market firsts in ten US states – processing the first legal bets in New York and Pennsylvania, among others. It is this ability to turn our technology to meet all local requirements while providing a premium sports betting offering capable of driving consistent engagement that drives our growth to become the sports betting partner to major multi-state operators such as Penn National Gaming, Rush Street Interactive, and Churchill Downs, as well as tribal operators such as such Seneca Gaming Corporation.

Kambi partner Rush Street Interactive took the first legal bet in New York on site at Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady in 2019, and we are closely monitoring upcoming online regulations in the state with our partners as the framework takes shape. In addition, we took the first legal online bet in Michigan in January 2021, launch with four of our partners on the first day of online regulation. As the US continues to regulate sports betting by state, Kambi has an ambitious group of partners eager and ready to capitalize.

What are the current requirements of operators in this fast-growing market? What are the keys to staying competitive and complying with different regulatory frameworks and gamblers’ profiles?

Kambi had developed a comprehensive offering for all major US sports prior to its launch in 2018, so we were fully prepared for when US states began regulating sports betting. One of the most appealing aspects for operators is that Kambi can Quickly adapt our sportsbook technology to adapt to different regulations in different states, meaning that we are able to launch new partners quickly, and in full compliance with all local requirements.

In addition, the extensive differentiation opportunities offered by a partnership with Kambi have been instrumental in establishing the company as the leading provider of sports betting technology. For example our open APIs enable operators to build fully custom front-ends – as Penn National Gaming has done with their Barstool Sportsbook – while our advanced price differentiation tool allows our partners to adjust both in-play and pre-match odds to specific resultsgiving them all the space they need to pursue their individual strategies.

How do you rate Kambi’s progress in Latin America and what are your ambitions in the region?

Kambi is already well established in the regulated markets of Latin America. Colombia has taken the lead in establishing a regulatory framework in the region, and Kambi partners with two of the industry leaders in BetPlay and RushBet. In Argentina we entered into a multi-year partnership with one of the leading operators in the country, casino magic, launch of an online sportsbook in the province of Neuquén shortly after the ink dried on our agreement and we look forward to more provinces regulating sports betting.

Most recently, Kambi put pen to paper on a partnership with NG Gaming to launch its Olimpo.bet Brand. The brand Olimpo.bet will initially focus on the Peruvian market and has ambitions for future expansion into regulated markets in South America. We have a great product that fits the region and are excited about the possibilities across the continent.

What short-term trends could you name in this business amid the massive global shift from offline to online? going forward, what are your prospects for both retail and online sportsbooks in this new landscape?

An increasingly noticeable trend is the importance of Kambi’s partner network. As the Kambi network grows, so does the value it offers our partners. The success that Kambi delivers is anchored in our ability to leverage network data from a global player base, creating network benefits that increase as each new partner is added and existing partners grow. Any player interaction or bet benefits each of Kambi’s partners. For instance, a larger amount of data will lead to a more accurate understanding of players’ behavioral habits, which helps Kambi provide a more frictionless and intuitive user experience.

In simple terms, when our partners launch sports betting with Kambi, they are not doing it from a standing start. Not only do they compete, but with the benefit of our 20 years of trading experience and actionable analysis of our deep network data behind it – a partnership with Kambi provides a platform on which they can thrive.

What specific changes have you seen in sports betting since the start of the pandemic, with current and possible long-term effects, even after major sporting events bounced back?

The pandemic has brought significant challenges to all types of industries including sports betting as most sports around the world initially ground to a halt. As a leading global provider of sports betting technology, Kambi has long had a strong offering in a variety of sports around the world, so the pandemic has led to a redistribution of our existing resources more than getting caught on the hop.

The pandemic created an opportunity for more niche sports to step into the limelight. For instance, table tennis and South Korean baseball were two of our top performers in the US in 2020, and the pandemic situation has certainly introduced more players to the full breadth of the Kambi offering, both before the match and live. When sports such as basketball, soccer and football returned, we saw a great enthusiasm for them and we were able to respond efficiently to ensure the resources were in place when those sports returned.

Furthermore, it is worth emphasizing that: the pandemic has led to a reconsideration by operators regarding their fixed costs. Having the sportsbook feature in-house risks having an inferior product at a higher cost base, with high fixed costs that put operators at risk of being exposed to external uncertainties. Kambi works with our partners on a revenue-sharing basis, and that variable cost basis provides a layer of protection against events such as the pandemic.