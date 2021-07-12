What you need to know about Astros’ first pick, Tyler Whitaker





The Astros didn’t get to pick until the third round of the Major League Baseball draw on Monday, but when it was their turn, they think they grabbed a man with talent for the first round.

With pick #87 on the draft — and the Astros’ first roster since their first and second round picks were stripped as part of their penalty for illegally stealing plates during the 2017 and 2018 seasons — the Astros took Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High School shortstop/outfielder Tyler Whitaker. Baseball America ranks Whitaker as the 60th best prospect in the draft, while MLB.com ranks him 37th.

The right-handed batter was Nevada high school player of the year at the same high school that spawned Rangers slugger Joey Gallo. Whitaker has signed to play for Arizona, but the Astros are expected to be able to reach an agreement with him on a contract that will get him started in professional football.

Five tools Everyone wants a player with five tools, and the Astros hope that’s exactly what Whitaker is. He is a big plus in strength, arm strength and speed and is a good fielder but he is swinging and missing too much at the moment. That speed and throwing arm projects him as an outfielder, even though he played a lot of shortstop in high school. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The scouting report Baseball America says Whitaker’s “plus arm and power bat will fit him in any outfield position in the future. He has more power, but the hit tool is a question mark because there’s plenty of swing and miss with a grooved swing.” Hard worker This is what his Bishop Gorman High School coach Gino DiMaria told the Las Vegas Review-Journal about Whitaker: “The main thing that makes him special is his work ethic. You don’t see many kids his age with such a work ethic. He is present in the team. He knows he is a high profile man who can be called up in the first round, but his teammates and a team leader come first.” big kid Whitaker is 6-foot-4 and weighs 195 pounds, but he is expected to be able to carry even more weight as he develops. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Versatile

Whitaker played most of his high school prom at shortstop, but many scouts project him as a center fielder. He has a strong throwing arm that could have him in the right field long term.

