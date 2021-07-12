Barty’s Wimbledon triumph recalls a long history of links between tennis and cricket

Ashleigh Barty turned up the heat in the third set of Saturday’s Wimbledon singles final to beat Karolina Pliskova to become the first Australian women’s champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980. In 2015, however, it was the Brisbane Heat cricket match that warmed her up. .

After a hiatus from professional tennis from September 2014 to February 2016, Barty performed for the Gold Coast team in the inaugural Women’s Big Bash League. She also did more than well, with a top score of 39 at the Junction Oval against Meg Lanning’s Melbourne Stars. For the record, she was bowled that day by England’s Nat Sciver, who is now one of the few people who can claim to have fired a Wimbledon champion.

“It was a really great period in my life,” Barty recalls of her cricket career. “I met an amazing group of people who didn’t care if I could hit a tennis ball or not. I have those relationships to this day.”

Ash hails from Ipswich in Queensland, a town 25 miles west of Brisbane that has spawned no less than seven Australian test cricketers: Sammy Jones, who was once unjustly stunned by WG Grace, Bert Ironmonger, Len Johnson, Craig McDermott, Greg Ritchie, Andy Bichel and, more recently, everyone’s favorite lbw victim, Shane Watson.

The new Wimbledon women’s champion is, of course, far from the only dual or multisport star. Cricket has historically had many, including CB Fry who seemed to excel at just about everything, as well as a long list of “footballer cricketers” who played one game in the summer and another in the winter. That honors list includes Denis Compton, Arthur Milton, Les Ames, Chris Balderstone, Brian Close, Arnie Sidebottom and so many others.

Geoff Hurst, the only footballer to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final at Wembley in 1966, also played one County Championship game for Essex in 1962. However, it seems Sir Geoffrey has picked the right sport in football because he didn’t score in either innings of his only first-class game against Lancashire.

But what about the ties between Wimbledon and cricket? Well, look closely enough and Ash Barty does have some company, as was eminently remembered by Wisden editor Steven Lynch several years ago. Australian tennis should indeed be thankful that Ash did not heed the advice Spencer Gore gave in 1887 when he won the first-ever men’s Wimbledon tournament. Gore, an Old Harrovian, thought cricket was a much better game:

“That someone who has played really well at cricket, tennis or even rackets,” he later wrote, “will ever give his attention to lawn tennis seriously, other than showing himself as a promising player, is extremely doubtful.”

Wimbledon authorities at the time seemed to take a similar stance: after Gore and William Marshall reached the final, play was suspended over the weekend so that everyone could attend the Eton v Harrow cricket match at Lord’s. Gore, who had played in that game a few years earlier, was a handy batter who scored centuries for I Zingari and played five first-class games, including two for Surrey.

Frank Hadlow was Gore’s successor as Wimbledon champion, beating Gore in the 1878 final. Another Old Harrovian, who fit into the championships while on holiday from his coffee plantation in former Ceylon, had also played first-class cricket, scoring 37 on his debut for Middlesex against Surrey in 1873.

Another well-known name at Wimbledon, George Hillyard, won two titles in the men’s doubles, and his wife, Blanche, won the singles six times. George also played quite a bit of first-class cricket for Middlesex and Leicestershire. A useful medium pacer, he took six for 74 against Yorkshire at Leicester in 1894.

So far, so very old school, literally, with that school being Harrow. But wait a minute. Would you believe that while Switzerland is hardly a hotbed of cricket interest, none other than eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is a cricket fan, having learned the rudiments from his mother Lynette, who is South African. In 2011, none other than Sachin Tendulkar remarked: “Spent an hour chatting with Roger Federer on the balcony of Wimbledon Royal Box and he knows a lot about cricket by the way!”

John Edrich was briefly married to glamorous American tennis player Pat Stewart, who brightened up the courts in the 1960s (once, presumably before their marriage, apparently writing her phone number on her tennis panties for the benefit of would-be suitors in the crowd). Future champion Virginia Wade’s first singles match at Wimbledon, in 1962, resulted in a three-set victory over Mrs. JH Edrich.

The list continues. William (Buster) Farrer, had played in Wimbledon men’s singles in 1956 and won his first match before losing in the second round. Farrer also played six Tests for South Africa – his highest score was 40 against New Zealand in Johannesburg in 1961–62. The multi-talented Farrer also represented his country in hockey and squash for good measure.

Indian Cotar Ramaswami, who played two Tests in England in 1936 when he was 40, played in singles at Wimbledon 14 years earlier, winning his first match but losing his second. SM Hadi, an occasional teammate of Ramaswami on that 1936 tour and also a Davis Cup player, reached the third round of both singles and men’s doubles at Wimbledon in 1922.

Paul Winslow was a hard hitting hitter for South Africa, once reaching a century at Old Trafford in 1955 by sending Tony Lock into the parking lot. Paul was clearly into adventure sports. According to Wisden, “his mother Olive won several South African tennis championships and was apparently the first female player to show a single at Wimbledon”.

The brother of Derbyshire pace bowler Ollie Mortensen was a successful doubles player at Wimbledon, while Gloucestershire legend Mike Procter married Maryna Godwin, who represented South Africa in the Federation Cup and reached the third round at Wimbledon in 1967 and 1969.

In the more relaxed amateur days of the 1960s, some tennis players took part in an impromptu game of cricket on the middle Sunday of Wimbledon. Max Robertson’s Wimbledon history recalls one such encounter in which “Australian test batsman Bob Cowper was caught halfway through by Dutchman Tom Okker, at the bowling of Nicky Pietrangeli of Italy, the winner of two French Opens.

Ashleigh Barty’s win at Wimbledon is one to be celebrated in Australia and even worldwide. For cricket fans, she carries on a more traditional connection to cricket than probably even she knows.