Cards in the hope that transfers can have an immediate effect





Louisville has had success dipping into the transfer portal under coach Scott Satterfield, and the Cardinals are looking to continue that streak this season. Liberty transfer Kei’Trel Clark tops that list as an All-ACC player, but also impressive were the likes of Ean Pfeifer, Cameron DeGeorge. This year, every school in the country has taken its share of the looks in the transfer portal, and Louisville came up with several. More:Top Louisville Footballers to Watch: At No. 22, offensive linemen top the list voeren Since the 2020-21 season ended, Louisville offensive lineman Bryan Hudson, safeties Kenderick Duncan Jr. and Qwynnterrio Cole, nose tackle Jacques Turner, wide receiver Shai Werts and junior college transfers Brock Domann and Trey Franklin. Last season, with the transfer portal full of players who can switch schools without the fear of sitting out for a year, teams flocked to add pieces to their roster. Louisville also did this intentionally, hoping to fill some gaps on the roster. “It’s part of college football now,” he said. “Once they open that path you can help your lineup. A lot of teams have done that across the country this year and only time will tell which ones will help. For us it’s about getting the right people, guys who will be hard. working will not disrupt the chemistry you might have with your team and guys who are good players. We’ve been very successful with that.” More:Where Are Louisville’s Baseball Players Selected in the MLB Draft? Louisville expects many of those transfers to have an immediate impact this season. They are all on campus, Satterfield confirmed at his press conference on Monday, and are working with the team. As many as three work for starting spot safety Duncan and Cole, along with nose tackle Turner. Hudson is likely to be the sixth offensive lineman, one who can play any position on the line as Werts will contribute to the wide receiver and into the return leg. Franklin projects like corner back depth help along with Domann at quarterback. Still, Louisville’s roster will be heavily influenced by the off-season transfer market. While it’s hard to predict a Clark-esque ascent for any transfer arriving in Louisville, staff expect this year’s transfer class to make an impact as early as fall camp. “It was the plan and it was for everyone across the country,” Satterfield said. “(The transfer portal) is a place to bolster your line-up where there are some shortcomings in terms of depth, go get guys who can make an impact.” Louisville can also add another transfer before the season. Satterfield said there could also be a late addition to the roster, but is not guaranteeing anything. Louisville Fall Camp begins August 8. Also:What Could Henry Davis’ No. 1 Overall Pick Bring to the Pittsburgh Pirates? Supplement to the staff Louisville has added another person to the recruiting department in Eron Hodges. Hodges, a former hiring director for Texas Tech, becomes a hiring coordinator and staff defense analyst. Hodges spent time at Purdue before his stint at Texas Tech and was a graduate assistant at Kent State in the 2013-14 season. His job is to assist recruiting coordinator Pete Nochta in identifying recruits, while maintaining the recruiting database and evaluation process. He will also play a role in roster and scholarship management for Louisville. Cameron Teague Robinson[email protected];Twitter: @cj_teague;

