The Hall of Fame Open in Newport has begun for tennis fans

NEWPORT For the first time since John Isner raised the Van Alen Cup in July 2019, professional tennis returned to the City-by-the-Sea on Monday.

The Hall of Fame Open, the only ATP World Tour turf event in North America, kicked off with a main draw on Monday, after being briefly delayed due to inclement weather. the manicured lawns were ready to host some of the world’s best players for grateful fans in the post-COVID pandemic era.

“It took a long time,” said Brewer Rowe, who is in his first year as a tournament director. “It was great to see that first walk-on on Stadium Court this morning, even though it was delayed by an hour that little knife twist in the back caused us to wait an extra hour.

“But it was great. It felt like it should… that first serve goes, and you said, ‘Wow, we did it.'”

Jenson Brooksby, a 20-year-old native Californian who turned pro last year, was the first winner on Monday when he defeated Evgeny Donskoy 7-5, 6-3. It was Brooksby’s first touring win of the season, who is ranked No. 152 in the world.

“It’s always nice to start in the first round, great on Stadium Court and I’m happy to get through that,” he said.

Brooksby said he arrived in Newport early and has enjoyed the city so far. “It’s just a bit old-fashioned,” he said. “There’s a lot of history here… It’s just a really cool city to walk around.”

He’s not the only one happy to be in Newport. Melinda, who asked for her last name not to be published, arrived Monday with her husband from Boston, both avid tennis fans and recreational players, to attend the games.

They’ve been to Newport to play tennis for the past few years, but this was the first major event they’ve attended since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s a lot of fun here. We like it. It’s a cute, cute town, and this is a nice facility,” Melinda said, adding that it was “easy, peasy” to enter the venue.

Here are some things to know about the 2021 tournament:

COVID precautions

In accordance with Rhode Island COVID policy, fully vaccinated participants are not required to wear a mask during the tournament. A mask is required for those not fully vaccinated, and temperature tests may also be required. Proof of vaccination is not required upon entry .

All attendees must enter the venue at 194 Bellevue Ave., and there will be one-way traffic. The only exit is along Memorial Boulevard. If you plan to return for the same session, be sure to get a return stamp at the exit along Bellevue Avenue.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at hallofameopen.com. Unlike most years, when spoken of months before the tournament, a limited number of box seats are available under shaded canopies.

Do you want to eat? There’s an app for that

Onsite dining for this year’s tournament includes a walk-up concession stand and food ordering through the TennisONE mobile app, the official app of the Hall of Fame Open. This app provides food ordering and delivery to the seat with a wide menu of food and drinks, including alcohol. With only one concession stand this year, seat ordering is highly recommended.

From Newport to Tokyo

Shortly after the players in the field Leaving Newport, they head to Japan for the Tokyo Games, which begin on July 23. There are six players in the main draw in Newport and three in the doubles who will represent their country at the Olympics.

Alexander Bublik, the 24-year-old top-class player in Newport, will play for his home country of Kazakhstan, while Vasek Pospisil makes his fourth appearance for Canada. Tennys Sandgren (United States) and Joao Sousa (Portugal), who will meet in the Round of 32 at the Newport Casino, will play for their countries, as will Yuichi Sugita, who will feel right at home playing for Japan.

The doubles on the Olympic field are Marcus Daniell (New Zealand), Austin Krajicek (USA) and Ben McLachlan (Japan).

A more earth-friendly tournament

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is working with 11th Hour Racing, the tournament’s official sustainability sponsor, on a number of initiatives that aim to “educate and encourage tournament fans to make personal behavioral changes to protect ocean health.” and recover”.

Some of the changes include eliminating single-use plastic bottles, straws, and plastic bags; the use of recycled paper in all printed materials; and tracking key indicators for future sustainability initiatives such as water, electricity and fuel consumption.

Two Hall of Fame Classes Honored in New Location

Last year’s annual induction ceremony took place at Stadium Court, but that won’t be the case this Saturday. newest Hall of Fame class Lleyton Hewitt and the Original 9 among them take their place among the greats, they will be celebrated on the Front Lawn Courts.

In addition, the introductory ticket is separate from Saturday’s games, although fans attending the games can follow the proceedings on a Stadium Court scoreboard.

As the 2020 class never made it to Newport due to the pandemic, members of that class Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez will be on site and have their moment Saturday night.