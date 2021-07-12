The youngest and oldest Olympians at Tokyo Games TODAY

It is said that with age comes experience and wisdom, but at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, see that amazing athleticism can be another hallmark, as proven by 57-year-old Phillip Dutton, Team USA’s oldest Olympian.

And at the ripe old age of 24, My Kayla Skinner is the oldest woman to be on a U.S. Olympic gymnastics team since 2004, beating four-time gold medalist all-star Simone Biles with a few months.

But it’s not just those who stand up in the years that stand out among the world’s top athletes as extraordinarily impressive. The youngest, like 15-year-old Katie Grimes of the U.S. swim teams, are also in a league of their own.

Who are Team USA’s oldest Olympians at the Tokyo Games?

Rider Phillip Dutton poses with his bronze medal at the Today show in Brazil in 2016. Harry Hoe / Getty Images

Phillip Dutton, 57

On his way to become the oldest American Olympian since 2008, when a sailor John Dane III held the honour, rider Philip Dutton will lead the three-man US eventing team, along with reserves. The total equestrian sport combines dressage, cross-country and jumping.

And Tokyo won’t be Dutton’s first five-ring rodeo. The 57-year-old rider is a seven-time Olympian. In 2016 in Rio, when he took bronze in individual eventing, he became the oldest U.S. Olympic medalist since the Helsinki Games in 1952. Born in Australia, won team gold for Australia in 1996 and 2000 before starting to represent the US at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Abdi Abdirahman, 44

at 44, Abdi Abdirahman is the oldest American runner to ever make an Olympic team. He has competed in four previous Olympics, finishing 10th in the 10,000 meters in 2000, but did not finish in the marathon in 2012. He failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Abdirahman, nicknamed “The Black Cactus”, was born in Somalia and became a US citizen in 2000.

Fianced Olympians Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird pose ahead of a competition on October 30, 2019. Noah Graham / NBAE via Getty Images

Sue Vogel, 40

Sue Bird, a five-time Olympic basketball player, will become the oldest basketball player in the US and the oldest woman ever at 40 when she participates in her fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo. Bird and teammate Diana Taurasi hope to become the first players to win a fifth Olympic gold medal, in a team that has won 49 games in a row at the Olympics, dating back to 1992. The WNBA superstar is engaged to Team USA’s Megan Rapinoe -football.

Carli Lloyd, 39 years old

Soccer star Carli Lloyd turns 39 before the Tokyo Games and is the oldest player to ever send the US women’s national team to the Olympics. She hopes to win a third gold medal at her fourth Olympics.

MyKayla Skinner, 24

My Kayla Skinner is the oldest woman to be on a U.S. Olympic gymnastics team since 2004, just a few months older than four-time gold medalist all-star Simone Biles. Skinner is also the team’s first married member since Annia Hatcho in 2004.

Skinner was an alternate for Team USA for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, then performed at the collegiate level and won two NCAA titles with the University of Utah. At the age of 22, she decided to return to the elite level and started training for the 2020 Games, which were, of course, postponed. Her dreams were nearly crushed again when she contracted COVID-19 in December 2020, resulting in a case of pneumonia that landed her in the hospital for a week and also worsened her Olympic training routine. But with hard work and the support of her teammates, she earned her coveted spot on the team.

Who are Team USA’s youngest Olympians at the Tokyo Games?

Katie Grimes after participating in a qualifying round at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Katie Grimes, age 15

Born in Las Vegas, 15 years old Katie Grimes is the youngest U.S. Olympic swimmer since Katie Ledecky, a five-time gold medalist (and one-time silver medalist), who was also 15 years old when she first achieved Olympic stardom at the 2012 London Games. This is Grimes’ first time competing in the Olympics.

Brighton Zeuner at the Dew Tour Long Beach 2019 on June 16, 2019. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Brighton Zeuner, 16

A California based skateboarder, 16 years old Brighton Zeuner, is still a first-time Olympian, although she already made history at the age of 13, when she took the youngest champion of the X Games in 2017.

Colin Duffy will compete in Innsbruck, Austria, on June 25, 2021. Johann Groder / AFP via Getty Images

Colin Duffy, 17

Originating from the Rocky Mountain foothills of Colorado, Olympian for the first time Colin Duffy started climbing around the age of five. At the age of 17, he is one of the youngest athletes of Team USA, taking part in the new Olympic event of sport climbing.

Erriyon Knighton, age 17

Erriyon Knighton is the youngest American athlete to qualify for the Olympics in 57 years. The Tampa, Florida native stands six feet tall and is known for his long stride. He started out as a footballer whose coaches suggested a job in 2019, turning pro as a runner earlier this year. He broke Usain Bolt’s under-18 world record in May, at 20.11 seconds, beating that record at the Olympics with 19.84.

Who are the oldest and youngest international Olympians at the Tokyo Games?

The 62-year-old Australian rider and three-time Olympic gold medalist Andrew today will compete in his eighth Olympics at the Tokyo Games and will become Australia’s oldest male entrant in history.

At 46, gold and silver medalist Oksana Chusovitina from Uzbekistan is expected to become the oldest woman to ever compete in Olympic gymnastics. The Tokyo Games are Chusovitina’s eighth Olympic Games. Since the 1992 Barcelona Games, she has competed for the united team of the Soviet Republics, Uzbekistan and Germany.

The 12-year-old Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza, is expected to be the youngest Olympian to compete in the Tokyo Games. Among the other youngest athletes are skateboarder Kokona Hiraki, who at age 12 is Japan’s youngest summer Olympian, and 13-year-old skateboarder sky brown, who was born in Japan but will represent Great Britain at the Tokyo Games.

Who are the oldest Olympians of all time?

The oldest Olympic medalist is somewhat controversial. English artist John Copley was 73 when he won silver in the painting and graphic arts competition in 1948. However, in the 1950s, judged art competitions were phased out from the Olympics and all medals awarded in the category have since been officially expunged from the records.

Technically, the oldest Olympic medalist is a three-time Olympian Oscar Swahn, a sniper from Sweden who was 72 in 1920 when he won silver in the running deer double-shot team event. Swahn also won gold in 1908 when he was 60, making him the oldest Olympic athlete to ever win a gold medal.

The oldest female Olympian of all time is Lorna Johnstone. The English rider turned 70 a few days before the 1972 Olympics, her third Olympics, in which she competed in individual and team dressage competitions. Some of the other oldest female Olympians were archers, including: Eliza (aka Jessie) Pollock, who was nearly 64 when she competed for the USA in the 1904 Games, winning two bronze medals for double rounds and a team round gold.

Who is the oldest living Olympian?

The oldest living Olympian is gnes Keletic. The five-time gold medalist in Olympic gymnastics from Hungary turned 100 in January. She competed in 1952 and 1956. In addition to her gold, she won three silver and two bronze medals. Keleti planned to make her Olympic debut at the 1940 Games in Tokyo, but the outbreak of World War II meant the games were cancelled. Keleti, a Jew, adopted a Christian identity to survive the Nazi occupation of her country, although many people in her family, including her father who had been sent to Auschwitz, were murdered.

At 100 years old, Gnes Keleti, a Holocaust survivor, is the oldest living Olympian. She won five Olympic gold medals in gymnastics and 10 medals overall. Laszlo Balogh / AP

Who are the youngest Olympians of all time?

The youngest male Olympic medalist was a 10-year-old gymnast Dimitrios Loundras from Greece, who won bronze at the 1896 Games for the parallel bars. One of the youngest female Olympians ever was an Italian gymnast turn Luigina Giavotti, who was 11 when she won silver in the gymnastics team at the 1928 Games. English figure skater Cecilia College was also 11 when she competed in 1932. Colledge was the first female speed skater to perform a double jump, according to the IOC. She was also one of the first to perfect classic figure skating spins such as the camel spin and the layback spin.

The youngest Olympian to ever win a gold medal, according to the IOC, was Marjorie Gestring, a California diver who, at age 13, took the springboard title for the U.S. diving team at the 1936 Berlin Games. However, another young Olympian, an unknown boy in Paris, possibly 8 years old, who joined at the last minute as coxswain for Dutch rowers François Brandt and Roelof Klein arguably the youngest athlete to win the gold in the rowing race at the 1900 Games in Paris. But more than a century later, no one has been able to confirm the age or identity of this mysterious young Olympian.