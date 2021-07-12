Webb and Harris Selected in Day Two of MLB Draft





ATHENS, Ga.—–University of Georgia Honor Roll Students and Pitchers Ryan Webb and Ben Harris were selected on Monday during day two of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Webb was picked by the Cleveland Indians in the fourth round (125thisoverall) while Harris went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round (252ndgeneral). Webb, a 6-1, 202 pound senior marketing major from Roswell, Georgia, made 55 appearances with 18 starts in his four-year Bulldog career. He scored a 7-9 with six saves and a 3.60 ERA. A first-team All-America roster from its inaugural season in 2021, his senior year was delayed by illness, ending three weeks before the regular season ended due to injury. Webb had moved into a starting role in 2021, making 11 starts, 3-4 with a 3.32 ERA. He registered a team-high 82 strikeouts and only 17 walks in 59.2 innings. One of his best starts in 2021 came at top-ranked Vanderbilt when he hit a career high of 13 in six innings, but got no decision and left the game when it was 1-1. Harris, a 6-1, 195-pound redshirt sophomore business major from Alpharetta, Georgia, served as the Bulldog closer in 2021. He made 20 relief appearances and one start, 4-2 with a 2.33 ERA and three saves. In 38.2 innings, he struckout 66 batters and walked 28. He kept opponents from the Southeastern Conference at a .106 batting average. His saves came in at No. 1 in Arkansas as well as against South Carolina and Auburn. He began his collegiate career at the University of Virginia before joining the Bulldogs in 2020, but he had to sit out that season due to NCAA transfer rules. Webb becomes the newest Bulldog drafted by the Indians since pitcher Tyler Maloof in the 34thisround of the 2011 MLB Draft. Harris is the first Bulldog drafted by the Dodgers since Kyle Farmer in 2013. Georgia has a run of 48 consecutive seasons with at least one player signing a professional contract and at least one player drafted dating back to 1987. Meanwhile, Georgia sophomore draft-eligible pitcher Jonathan Cannon announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he will “return to Athens next year”. Projected to go in the top three rounds through multiple outlets, Cannon should anchor the 2022 rotation. He posted a 4-2 point and 3.98 ERA in 12 starts in 2021. He was rated as high as the No. 68 overall prospect for the 2021 MLB draft byBaseball America. The 20-round draft ends on Wednesday. Teams have until August 1 to sign their draft picks.

