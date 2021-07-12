PSL faces planning dilemma for 2022 season – Cricket





Published on July 13, 2021

LAHORE (web desk) – The PSL faces a planning challenge for the 2022 season as Pakistan hopes to welcome a historic home run against Australia in the window usually occupied by the T20 competition. The PSL has been run between February and March since it started in 2016, but with Australia’s visit in mind, April-May is considered a window. That means it can be played at the same time as the IPL. The current FTP was negotiated for Pakistan by the previous administration and during the time it was being worked on, concerns started to arise about the competition and the impact of the schedule on Pakistan’s international season. But the board at the time was balancing a return to Pakistan for all its international cricket with the needs of a fledgling league. Australia’s visit is especially significant in the board’s efforts to play all of its home cricket in Pakistan as they haven’t toured since 1998-99. The board needs approximately 47 days to play the entire season, and there may be another window available from December 25 to February 15. But that could hurt the participation of foreign players, as those from the top five countries will be busy with national duties. Another reason why the PCB doesn’t like this option is limited location availability. Karachi will be the only city suitable for playing cricket during those months, while Punjab and three other locations in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi will experience extreme fog, leaving the board looking for a window after March. At the same time, the board and the six PSL franchises remain engaged in an effort to agree on a financial tournament model that will please both sides. They’ve already talked about it with the franchises that have sued the board of directors, claiming it’s getting richer while continuing to lose money. The Lahore Supreme Court had sat down both sides and ordered PCB to “formally redress the grievances of all franchises” and “review PSL’s model in line with its legal mandate and make it financially viable”. Currently, although their annual rights fees range from USD 1.1 million to USD 6.35 million, all six teams receive an equal share of the revenue each season. The PCB has formed a panel with an independent adviser and a retired judge in Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – who is also a former Chief Justice of Pakistan – to resolve this issue. The judge has already kick-started the work by sending all six franchisees a lengthy questionnaire assessing their finances, with a deadline Friday. Jillani will then submit a report with his recommendations to the PCB. The PSL will also reassess the value of its assets this year before selling its commercial and broadcasting rights. The final three-year cycle for the TV and digital streaming rights, worth approximately $36 million, has come to an end this year. The PCB will hire an independent consultant to evaluate the value of the brand and sell the rights. In the previous cycle, PCB had managed to achieve a 358% increase in their new outsourcing deal.

