Black England football team players bombarded with racial slurs on social media





Social media platforms have been awash with racist posts and messages addressed to three black players of the England football team, following a heavy loss to Italy on Sunday in the UEFA Euro 2020 championship game. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka among the England players who took part in a penalty shootout to determine the winner of the match and tournament. All three missed their shot. After the game ended, the players’ social media accounts, including Facebook’s Instagram and Twitter, were filled with racist comments and posts. In an email to The edge on Monday, a Twitter spokesperson said the abhorrent, racist abuse directed against English players had no place on the platform. Since the end of Sunday’s contest, Twitter has deleted more than 1,000 tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts. The spokesperson did not say how much for breaking the rules against harassment and hateful content. We are proactively engaged and continue to work with our partners in the football community to find ways to collectively address this issue and will continue to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behavior both online and offline, the spokesperson said. A Facebook spokesperson said the company had no numbers to share but said the platform was quick to remove comments and accounts last night that led to abuse against English footballers and continues to take good action against those who break our rules. The spokesperson added that the company had encouraged all players to enable Instagram’s hidden words tool, which prevents abuse or comments from appearing in direct messages. vice reported that even more extreme abuse, including threats against the players, appeared on white supremacist channels on Telegram, which has a much looser moderation policy than Twitter or Facebook. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Social media companies must stand up and take responsibility, the football association said English Football Association said in a statement Monday that it was shocked by the online racism that has been directed on social media against some of our English players. Anyone behind the disgusting behavior is not welcome as a fan, the FA said, adding that it supported the players and urged the harshest possible penalties for anyone responsible. The FA statement added that social media companies must take responsibility and take action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that could lead to prosecution and provide support to clear the platforms from this type of abhorrent abuse. . England’s players were often booed by fans at Wembley Stadium during the tournament when the players knelt on the field before the games as an anti-racism gesture. Both teams knelt also before the start of the race on Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was previously criticized don’t defend the players who knelt before the games, tweeted Monday that the players deserve to be hailed as heroes, not racially abused on social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/12/22574082/black-players-england-italy-football-soccer-racist-instagram-twitter-telegram The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos