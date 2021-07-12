Columbus Blue Jackets establishes Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund to support youth hockey initiatives





COLUMBUS, Ohio The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that a memorial fund has been established in memory of goalkeeper Matiss Kivlenieks who died on July 24 at the age of 24 from a fireworks-related incident. Together with founder John H. McConnell’s family and the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, the team created the Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund. Contributions from the fund will go to support youth hockey initiatives in both Columbus and Lativa, where Kivlenieks is from, and will be topped up to $80,000, the team said. Kivlenieks attended the wedding of Blue Jackets goalkeeper coach Manny Legace’s daughter at a home in Novi, Michigan, on July 4. He was in a hot tub when a fireworks breakdown occurred at the house. Kivlenieks was trying to get out of the hot tub when he slipped and fell and hit his head. While police initially believed the goalkeeper had died of head trauma, an autopsy revealed that Kivlenieks died of a percussive injury that caused damage to his organs, meaning it was the shock of the fireworks explosion that led to his death, not that he slipped and his head hit the concrete. “Our focus has been on family, both Matiss’ in Latvia and our own Blue Jackets family here and we are doing everything we can to support everyone,” said John Davidson, Blue Jackets president of hockey operations at a press conference on July 7. “I would also like to thank our fans, the Columbus community and the hockey world for the outpouring of love they have shown to Kivi over the past three days. It has been spectacular. The prayers and messages of support have been overwhelming and deeply appreciated by all of us.” Born in Riga, Lativa, Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in May 2017, going 2-2-2 with an average of 3.09 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.899 in his eight career games with Columbus. Kivlenieks played most of his games with the Cleveland Monsters, the partner of Blue Jackets, and set a 33-35-9 record with a 3.31 GAA, .896 SV% and three shutouts in his 85 games with the Monsters. The team also announced that a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the life of Kivlenieks While it’s a private service limited to family, friends and invitees, fans and others unable to attend will be able to watch a live stream of the service on the team’s screen. website. RELATED: ‘He came to the ice rink with a smile’ CBJ mourns loss of goalkeeper Matiss Kivlenieks Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts about important news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on you Apple device here, and your Android device here. You can also watch News 5 Cleveland at year, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We are also busy Amazon Alexa devices. Read more about our streaming options here.

